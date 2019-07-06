Harvest Management Decreased Stake in Red Hat (RHT) by $364,000; Reik & Co Lifted Its Stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Com (TR) by $312,650 as Market Valuation Rose

Harvest Management Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 53,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68 million, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $187.71. About 1.08 million shares traded. Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) has risen 12.46% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Red Hat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHT); 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Rev $772.3M; 17/04/2018 – Red Hat Set to Host Largest Red Hat Summit to Date, May 8-10 in San Francisco; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure for Cloud Bridges Datacenters and Edge Deployments; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Brings Cloud-Native Capabilities to Software Partner Ecosystem with Kubernetes Operators; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT CFO – ALSO RELATED TO THE U.S TAX REFORM, REPATRIATED $486 MLN OF FOREIGN EARNINGS – CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – HPE Announces Collaboration with Red Hat to Optimize and Accelerate Containers in Production; 30/05/2018 – CARAHSOFT GETS DOD BLANKET BUY PACT FOR RHT SOFTWARE, SERVICES

Reik & Co increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (TR) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co bought 8,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 310,438 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56M, up from 301,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47 billion market cap company. It closed at $38.38 lastly. It is down 45.90% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TR News: 26/03/2018 – Downgrading our view further on $TR Tootsie Roll; cocoa prices up; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries: 1Q Results Benefited From Favorable Forex, Lower U.S. Tax Rate; 29/03/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll proxy just filed and proved us right; they care little about shareholders. Another record year of mgmt compensation, use of the personal jet, and perks. #shareholderabuse; 25/04/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll reported a horrible quarter, worst Q1 sales and earnings results in recent history. Still see much downside here, continues to be our favorite slow bleed short #bearish #negative; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TR); 24/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL 1Q EPS 13C; 18/03/2018 – TODAY’S TMJ4: Police said a person had redness and numbness on their face after eating a Tootsie Roll, according to a release; 25/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13; 27/04/2018 – Interesting to see Hershey $HSY downgraded this morning. It’s all about margin pressures. No way that $TR Tootsie Roll has any competitive advantage in managing costs better; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien

Analysts await Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.63 per share. RHT’s profit will be $133.57 million for 62.57 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Red Hat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 2,898 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 28,349 shares stake. Bamco Inc Ny invested 0.03% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership reported 1,527 shares. State Street invested in 6.97 million shares or 0.1% of the stock. Ontario – Canada-based Venator Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 6.05% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). New York-based Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt LP has invested 0.47% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Arrow Financial Corp has invested 0.17% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). First Hawaiian Retail Bank has invested 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Bristol John W Ny invested in 1.09% or 218,055 shares. 50 are owned by Tompkins. 39,500 were accumulated by Cqs Cayman L P. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Barbara Oil Communications holds 1.19% or 11,000 shares in its portfolio. Korea Invest Corporation holds 93,710 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.54, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold TR shares while 25 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 15.22 million shares or 6.07% more from 14.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Savings Bank holds 0% or 11,899 shares. Glenmede Tru Communication Na holds 0% or 27 shares. Victory Management holds 16,305 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Limited has invested 0% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested 0% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 2,373 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 123,117 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 35,455 were reported by Td Asset Mgmt. Citigroup invested in 0% or 3,822 shares. Timber Creek Cap Management Ltd invested in 27 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset holds 0% or 20,933 shares. First Manhattan invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Peoples Corporation reported 1,000 shares. Riggs Asset Managment stated it has 0% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR).

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64M and $365.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD) by 18,388 shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $135.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

