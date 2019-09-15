Harvest Management Cut Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Stake By $714,000; Shorts at Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Lowered By 2.62%

Harvest Management Llc decreased Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) stake by 43.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Harvest Management Llc sold 7,000 shares as Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE)’s stock declined 5.69%. The Harvest Management Llc holds 9,000 shares with $921,000 value, down from 16,000 last quarter. Spark Therapeutics Inc now has $4.03B valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $104.77. About 393,490 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 30/04/2018 – ONCE TO SELL RARE PEDIATRIC DISEASE PRV FOR $110M; 09/03/2018 ONCE HLDR CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL HAS CONCERNS ON CORP GOVERNANCE; 09/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : BMO RAISES TO $78 FROM $64; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.25, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S: $8.7 BILLION ACQUISITION OF AVEXIS STRENGTHENS NOVARTIS’S PIPELINE IN GENE THERAPY, BUT REDUCES FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY; 09/04/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $65; 22/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics and Pfizer Announce Data from 15 Participants with Hemophilia B Showing Persistent and Sustained Factor IX Levels with No Serious Adverse Events

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) had a decrease of 2.62% in short interest. SWKS’s SI was 6.09 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.62% from 6.26M shares previously. With 2.11M avg volume, 3 days are for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)’s short sellers to cover SWKS’s short positions. The SI to Skyworks Solutions Inc’s float is 3.51%. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $82.14. About 1.53 million shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.60; 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 16/03/2018 – Skyworks Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Skyworks Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWKS); 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS -EXPECTS RESUMPTION OF SEQUENTIAL REVENUE GROWTH IN SEPTEMBER QUARTER WITH SUSTAINED MOMENTUM INTO DECEMBER PERIOD- CFO, CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Net $276M; 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Adj EPS $1.64

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.10 billion. The Company’s product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. It has a 15.63 P/E ratio. The firm provides its products for automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable applications.

Among 3 analysts covering Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Skyworks Solutions has $11000 highest and $7500 lowest target. $84.75’s average target is 3.18% above currents $82.14 stock price. Skyworks Solutions had 10 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by JP Morgan. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The stock of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, August 8.

More notable recent Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Skyworks Solutions’ Stock Fell 11.7% in August – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SWKS, GLPI, WBA – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “60% Upside In Skyworks Solutions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

