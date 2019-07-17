Harvest Management Cut Red Hat (RHT) Stake as Market Value Rose; Phillips 66 (PSX) Holder Rr Partners LP Has Cut Its Holding by $1.81 Million as Stock Value Declined

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp sold 19,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 913,922 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.98M, down from 933,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $100.79. About 1.81M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week; 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 01/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Unit Power Outages at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Operating Cash Flow $488 Million; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas

Harvest Management Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 53,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68M, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 17/04/2018 – Red Hat Set to Host Largest Red Hat Summit to Date, May 8-10 in San Francisco; 07/05/2018 – Using OpenShift on OpenStack, Red Hat Customers Power Infrastructure and Application Modernization; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNICs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 03/04/2018 – Sysdig Container Intelligence Platform Certified for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat and Juniper Networks Expand Collaboration to Provide a Simplified and More Secure Path to Multicloud; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Announces 2018 Women in Open Source Award Winners; 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Phillips 66: Why It Should Be In Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shareholders Booked A 19% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Phillips 66 (PSX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Phillips 66 Announces Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Friday I Recommended IPOs: CrowdStrike, Zoom, Fastly, Revolve, Slack; What To Sell/Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plancorp stated it has 0.19% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Hyman Charles D owns 101,967 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Fca Corp Tx holds 15,838 shares. Sta Wealth Management Ltd accumulated 5,377 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 776,538 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 218 shares. Moreover, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group has 0.1% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Everett Harris & Ca holds 0.06% or 26,309 shares in its portfolio. Amg National Bank & Trust invested in 9,012 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Camarda Advisors Ltd Llc invested 0% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Harbour Management Limited Com invested in 15,359 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 8,789 shares. Blue Edge Capital Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Rathbone Brothers Pcl holds 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 4,054 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability holds 402 shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, down 17.14% or $0.48 from last year’s $2.8 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.86 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 480.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.63 per share. RHT’s profit will be $133.57M for 62.57 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Red Hat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.06% negative EPS growth.