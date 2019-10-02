Harvest Management Cut Its Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Holding by $2.51 Million as Stock Declined; Taurus Asset Management Cut Holding in 3M Co (MMM) by $10.15 Million as Shares Declined

Harvest Management Llc decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 79.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $663,000, down from 24,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $134.4. About 62,925 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 12/04/2018 – Wabco Inks $745M in New Business in Past Four Quarters; 03/05/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT IS VALUED AT ALMOST $100 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Wabco: Awards Specify $502M in New Business Earmarked From 2018-2022 Inclusively; 19/04/2018 – WABCO SEES YR EPS $6.95 TO $7.45, SAW $6.76 TO $7.26; 28/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – ANTICIPATES COMPLETING FUNDING OF TRANSACTION ON MARCH 28, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Wabco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Wabco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from WABCO-TVS (India) for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 19/04/2018 – WABCO Raises 2018 View To EPS $6.95-EPS $7.45; 12/04/2018 – Wabco Reaffirms Sees Sales Growth Outperforming Market Growth Long Term

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 74.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc sold 58,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 19,702 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.42 million, down from 78,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $156.47. About 485,135 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice President, Finance; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q REVENUE 6.79B RUPEES VERSUS 6.48B RUPEES; 15/03/2018 – 3M and Nobel Media Bring Prestigious Nobel Prize Inspiration Initiative to Minnesota; 21/05/2018 – 3M SEES SOLID ECONOMY TO AID COMPANY: COO MIKE ROMAN; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.36/SHR; 04/04/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals — Science is Underappreciated; 13/03/2018 – Communicating In Tough Conditions Just Got Easier With New Post-it Extreme Notes; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 24/05/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.90% by End-2Q18 (Survey)

Analysts await WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 EPS, down 0.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.78 per share. WBC’s profit will be $90.95M for 18.98 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by WABCO Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.26% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold WBC shares while 104 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 43.07 million shares or 4.34% less from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has invested 0.03% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Moreover, Paloma Prtnrs Management has 0.11% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 47,206 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Prtn (Us) LP invested 1% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0% or 278 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt reported 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Capstone Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 132,902 shares. Financial Bank Of America De has 0.01% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 309,458 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 528,019 shares stake. Invesco Ltd holds 0.01% or 352,476 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust Of Nevada invested in 935 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Interest Grp Inc, a New York-based fund reported 1,181 shares. Bb&T accumulated 1,810 shares or 0% of the stock. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 15,938 shares. Natixis Lp stated it has 16,392 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pentwater Mngmt Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 529,800 shares.

Harvest Management Llc, which manages about $136.16 million and $72.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 26,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $4.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50 million and $733.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 27,132 shares to 51,942 shares, valued at $18.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 46,794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,385 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).