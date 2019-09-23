Harvest Management Cut Its Stake in Wabco Hldgs (WBC) by $2.51 Million as Share Price Declined; Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Stock Declined While Longwood Capital Partners Cut Stake by $7.83 Million

Harvest Management Llc decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 79.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $663,000, down from 24,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $134.16. About 179,364 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2018 SALES $3,885 MLN – $4,015 MLN; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTMENT OF ROBERTO FIORONI TO POSITION OF CFO, COMMENCING NO LATER THAN JUNE 6, 2018 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES PERFORMANCE FULL YEAR 2018 DILUTED EPS TO NOW RANGE FROM $7.30 TO $7.80; 12/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS – NEW AWARDS SPECIFY $502 MLN IN NEW BUSINESS EARMARKED FROM 2018 THROUGH TO 2022 INCLUSIVELY; 19/04/2018 – WABCO SEES BUYING BACK UP TO $300M SHRS DURING 2018; 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC -; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS SAYS FIORONI WILL REPLACE ALEXANDER DE BOCK – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q EPS $1.87; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC WBC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.64, REV VIEW $3.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 WABCO Signs its Largest Ever Fleet Management Solutions Contract to Equip Girteka Logistics across Europe

Longwood Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 79.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc sold 602,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 158,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13M, down from 760,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.08M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.61% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $13.46. About 126,395 shares traded. ASembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 69.75% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Helen S. Kim to Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Graham Cooper as Chief Financial Officer and Operating Chief; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Data Show Excellent Potency, Dose Response Across Patient Cohorts as Well as a Favorable Safety Profil; 20/04/2018 – DJ Assembly Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASMB); 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Congress™ (EASL); 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 02/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Jackie Papkoff, PhD, Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer Microbiome; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Con; 07/05/2018 – Assembly Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 80c

Analysts await WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 EPS, down 0.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.78 per share. WBC’s profit will be $90.95M for 18.95 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by WABCO Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.26% EPS growth.

Harvest Management Llc, which manages about $136.16 million and $72.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 26,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $4.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $281.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc by 271,000 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $14.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals In by 311,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 478,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Insmed Inc (NASDAQ:INSM).

Analysts await ASembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.97 earnings per share, down 11.49% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.87 per share. After $-0.72 actual earnings per share reported by ASembly Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.72% negative EPS growth.

