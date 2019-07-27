Harvest Management Cut Its Position in Red Hat (RHT) by $364,000 as Stock Price Rose; Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Position in Sun Cmntys (SUI) Has Trimmed by $1.02 Million

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (SUI) by 37.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc sold 8,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,487 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, down from 23,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Sun Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $133.16. About 553,165 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 33.14% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q Core FFO Per Shr to Be in the Range of $1.03 to $1.06; 24/04/2018 – MHI Announces Largest 50 Manufactured Home Community Owner/Operators; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N – ADJUSTING ITS 2018 SAME COMMUNITY NOI GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR YEAR BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO 6.75 PERCENT TO 7.25 PERCENT; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC – TOTAL PORTFOLIO OCCUPANCY WAS 95.8 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 95.9 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Net $30M; 22/05/2018 – REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sun Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUI); 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.56 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Harvest Management Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 53,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68M, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 07/05/2018 – Red Hat, Vorwerk Bake the Hybrid Cloud and Internet of Things Into Leading Cooking Appliance; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR ABOUT $3.38 TO $3.41; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 20/04/2018 – DJ Red Hat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHT); 26/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: RHT, ANAB & more; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Drives Hybrid Cloud-Native Services with CoreOS, Red Hat OpenShift Integration; 07/05/2018 – RED HAT APPOINTS ALFRED W. ZOLLAR TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure for Cloud Bridges Datacenters and Edge Deployments; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat and Juniper Networks Expand Collaboration to Provide a Simplified and More Secure Path to Multicloud; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT SEES 1Q REV. $800M TO $810.0M, EST. $795.0M

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 19,884 shares to 34,958 shares, valued at $4.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWX) by 13,984 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,405 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $30.31 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 28 investors sold SUI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 77.06 million shares or 0.75% less from 77.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp reported 0% stake. Spirit Of America Mngmt New York has 0.54% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 30,920 shares. Duff Phelps Invest Mgmt Comm invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). 51,935 were accumulated by Davenport Limited Liability. Massachusetts Finance Services Communications Ma reported 1.57 million shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Lmr Partners Llp owns 34,328 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Hanseatic reported 1,255 shares. Daiwa Group stated it has 2.62% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Vanguard Gp invested in 12.23 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Shelton Cap Mgmt holds 0.01% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) or 402 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Corporation owns 6,454 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Swiss Financial Bank has invested 0.02% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Envestnet Asset Inc holds 0.02% or 98,070 shares. Cypress Group reported 1,880 shares.

Analysts await Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.63 per share. RHT’s profit will be $133.57 million for 62.57 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Red Hat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.06% negative EPS growth.