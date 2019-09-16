Harvest Management Continues to Hold Position in Celgene (CELG); Park Avenue Securities Has Decreased Aflac Com (AFL) Stake by $776,790; Valuation Rose

Harvest Management Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 1441.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc bought 100,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 107,920 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.98 million, up from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $98.4. About 3.94 million shares traded or 1.34% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 29/05/2018 – EVOTEC & CELGENE EXPAND IPSC PACT TO INCLUDE ADDED CELL LINES; 22/05/2018 – Celgene to Present New and Updated Data across a Range of Blood Diseases at EHA 2018; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION OF OPDIVO WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 21/05/2018 – DGAP-ADHOC: EVOTEC AND CELGENE ENTER INTO STRATEGIC ONCOLOGY PARTNERSHIP; 23/04/2018 – CELGENE CAN INCREASE NUMBER OF PRODUCTS TO 10 FROM 8; 21/05/2018 – Slipping out the back door — BD chief George Golumbeski is the latest top exec to exit Celgene during management overhaul $CELG

Park Avenue Securities Llc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc Com (AFL) by 79.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc sold 14,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 3,765 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $206,000, down from 18,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $51.77. About 3.20 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q EPS 91c; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Fincl Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert a. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Inc; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Aflac Outlook To Pos From Stable, Affirms Rtgs; 01/05/2018 – Aflac Expands Employer Options with Newest Group Disability Product; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Aflac Life Insurance Japan ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Rev $5.46B; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – IN YEN TERMS, AFLAC JAPAN’S PREMIUM INCOME, NET OF REINSURANCE, WAS ¥353.3 BLN IN QTR , OR 2.6% LOWER THAN A YEAR AGO; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC REPORTS 1Q RESULTS, AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK, DECLARES 2Q; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aflac Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFL)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macroview Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 24 shares. Moreover, Cqs Cayman Ltd Partnership has 0.24% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Carroll stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Natl Asset Inc holds 16,743 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability, a Missouri-based fund reported 4,408 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Llc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Moreover, Sib Ltd Llc has 3.22% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). First Midwest Comml Bank Tru Division has 15,892 shares. Money Mgmt Llc has 11,885 shares. The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.14% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Alpine Assoc reported 1.64M shares or 4.45% of all its holdings. Falcon Edge Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 963,800 shares or 7.52% of all its holdings. Bowling Port Ltd Company owns 69,344 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Axa invested in 0.23% or 635,435 shares. Central National Bank Trust owns 0.98% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 47,137 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold AFL shares while 315 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 455.37 million shares or 3.47% less from 471.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pittenger Anderson reported 0.22% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). 2,350 are owned by Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora. Boston Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 32,174 shares. North Star Asset invested in 0.53% or 123,264 shares. Glenview National Bank & Trust Tru Dept holds 0.2% or 9,000 shares. Moreover, Hillsdale Invest Management has 0.06% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 10,550 shares. Comerica Bancorp accumulated 197,578 shares. 63,122 are held by Benjamin F Edwards. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited owns 14,717 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt Com invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Crawford Inv Counsel reported 0.03% stake. Hemenway Ltd Company invested in 0.04% or 4,900 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd reported 8,094 shares stake. Assetmark owns 0.07% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 155,540 shares. Sei Invs Comm owns 314,196 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Park Avenue Securities Llc, which manages about $5.63 billion and $894.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc Shs Isin#Ie00btn1y115 (NYSE:MDT) by 4,191 shares to 16,989 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK) by 4,378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA).

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $784.81M for 12.21 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.19% negative EPS growth.

