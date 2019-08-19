Harvest Management Continues to Hold Holding in Mitek Sys (MITK); Lathrop Investment Management Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) Lowered by $950,608 as Stock Price Declined

Harvest Management Llc increased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 480% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc bought 48,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.82% . The hedge fund held 58,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $710,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $383.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.54. About 229,552 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 18.82% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Mitek Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MITK); 08/03/2018 Mitek’s Mobile Deposit® Processes More Than Two Billion Checks, $1.5 Trillion in Cumulative Check Value; 23/05/2018 – MITEK EXTENDS LEADERSHIP POSITION IN DIGITAL IDENTITY; 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Rev $14.3M; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Extends Leadership Position In Digital Identity Verification By Acquiring A2iA; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Loss/Shr 3c; 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Exposure; 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold 17,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 292,001 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.77 million, down from 309,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 25.00M shares traded or 15.97% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold MITK shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 18.42 million shares or 15.16% more from 15.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rice Hall James & Assoc Limited Liability Corp has 195,541 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 0.01% or 375,486 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd reported 0% stake. Aqr Cap Mgmt Llc invested in 0% or 161,109 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md holds 0% or 26,641 shares. Chevy Chase Tru holds 0% or 10,750 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Inv Et Al stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). 245,032 are held by Marshall Wace Llp. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Lc holds 14,250 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). M&T Fincl Bank Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 27,000 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corp owns 17,069 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited invested in 0.01% or 92,440 shares. 439,529 are owned by Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Jump Trading Ltd Company reported 13,600 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 382,757 shares. 29,595 are owned by Ifrah Fincl Svcs Inc. 71,744 were reported by Banque Pictet And Cie. First Commercial Bank Of Newtown holds 9,128 shares. Eqis Cap Management has invested 0.21% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Washington Bankshares accumulated 2.01% or 233,585 shares. Naples Advsr Lc reported 53,391 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct owns 773,960 shares for 1.46% of their portfolio. Arvest Bancorp Division has invested 1.34% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Merian Invsts (Uk) Ltd holds 0.05% or 105,824 shares in its portfolio. 681,015 were reported by Heritage Investors Mgmt Corporation. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt stated it has 105,347 shares. First Allied Advisory Incorporated accumulated 135,948 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Hartford Inv accumulated 717,314 shares. Haverford Fincl Serv Inc holds 5,068 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08M and $335.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc P (NYSE:KMI) by 47,445 shares to 565,452 shares, valued at $11.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Mid (SCHM) by 13,466 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,013 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

