Harvest Management Boosted Mitek Sys (MITK) Position by $576,000; Valuation Declined; As Costco Whsl New (COST) Stock Price Rose, Steinberg Global Asset Management Increased by $367,114 Its Holding

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 31.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 1,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 6,381 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, up from 4,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $5.91 during the last trading session, reaching $274.01. About 1.98M shares traded or 11.57% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500.

Harvest Management Llc increased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 480% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc bought 48,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.82% . The hedge fund held 58,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $710,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $378.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.41. About 226,242 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 18.82% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Expos; 24/04/2018 – Mitek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Rev $14.3M; 16/04/2018 – VASCO to Demonstrate Innovation in Risk Analytics, Mobile Onboarding and Blockchain Technology at RSA Conference 2018; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Brings A2iA’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) To Mobile Deposit®; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Adj EPS 6c; 08/03/2018 – Mitek’s Mobile Deposit® Processes More Than Two Billion Checks, $1.5 Trillion in Cumulative Check Value; 03/05/2018 – Mitek delivers digital KYC for cryptocurrency broker BTCDirect; 23/05/2018 – MITEK EXTENDS LEADERSHIP POSITION IN DIGITAL IDENTITY; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Exposure

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold MITK shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 18.42 million shares or 15.16% more from 15.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership has 375,486 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 400,169 were reported by Thb Asset Mngmt. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) or 150,224 shares. White Pine Cap Llc owns 220,499 shares. Susquehanna Intll Llp accumulated 75,480 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt holds 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) or 69,825 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa holds 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) or 42 shares. 12,280 are held by Manufacturers Life The. Paradigm Incorporated reported 0.81% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Rice Hall James And Assocs Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Citadel Limited Liability Co holds 84,281 shares. Granite Inv Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.17% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) or 243,952 shares. S Squared Technology Limited Liability reported 432,493 shares or 4.09% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 7,027 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Group Plc holds 0.01% or 864,762 shares in its portfolio.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 5,082 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Granite Investment Prns Limited Company has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Parsons Cap Management Inc Ri holds 3,724 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt reported 0.12% stake. South State reported 1.23% stake. Essex Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 180 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 235,225 shares. Moreover, Synovus Finance Corporation has 0.12% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 30,346 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs has invested 0.38% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Ltd Liability Company has 4,483 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Art Advsr Lc owns 15,088 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,595 shares. 25,976 are held by Hbk Invs Lp. Raymond James Financial has invested 0.18% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

