Harvest Management Boosted Its Sprint (S) Stake by $348,000; Market Valuation Rose; Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Cut Position in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) by $376,300 as Shares Rose

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 36.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr sold 7,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 12,545 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $676,000, down from 19,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $53.92. About 3.27 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 16/05/2018 – Mondelez Declares Dividend of 22c; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds

Harvest Management Llc increased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 483.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc bought 58,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 70,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $460,000, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.87. About 2.37M shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 30/04/2018 – Dealbook: T-Mobile and Sprint Are Trying to Win Over Washington. Will They Succeed?: DealBook Briefing; 03/05/2018 – Sprint CEO named SoftBank’s chief operating officer; 27/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG DTEGn.DE TO OWN MORE THAN 40 PERCENT OF COMBINED SPRINT CORP S.N – T-MOBILE US INC TMUS.O COMPANY IN DEAL BEING NEGOTIATED; 10/04/2018 – NYSE HALT SPRINT CORPORN S.N ADDITIONAL INFORMATION LAST $6.030000; 01/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile try again, but antitrust hurdles remain the same; 12/03/2018 – Sprint to Sell Up to $3.94 Billion of U.S. Spectrum-Backed Bonds; 01/05/2018 – Hot off the heels of a blockbuster merger announcement with Sprint, T-Mobile is set to announce first quarter earnings; 02/05/2018 – SPRINT: COMBINED COMPANY WILL CREATE NEW JOBS; 07/05/2018 – Fitch: T-Mobile/Sprint Merger Could Hurt Revenues for U.S. Cell Tower CMBS; 07/03/2018 – SPRINT CFO: SUBSCRIBER LOSS RATE WILL PEAK IN 2018, DROP IN ’19

