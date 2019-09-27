Harvest Fund Advisors Upped Position in Pembina Pipeline (PBA) as Market Valuation Rose; Wasatch Advisors Holding in Lgi Homes (LGIH) Increased by $13.68 Million

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 48.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 795,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The hedge fund held 2.44M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.82M, up from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $37.29. About 499,806 shares traded. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 26/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS CHANGES TO REPORTING SEGMENTS; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – OFFERING WILL ALSO CONSIST OF $300 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES 11; 07/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corporation Reports Voting Results from 2018 Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces C$700 Million Public Note Offering; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline; 22/03/2018 – NEW DEAL: Pembina Pipeline Min. C$500m Offering of 10Y, 30Y Debt; 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – EFFECTIVE JAN 1, CO’S OPERATIONS MANAGEMENT STRUCTURE ORGANIZED BY 3 DIVISIONS: PIPELINES, FACILITIES AND MARKETING & NEW VENTURES; 09/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces Changes to Reporting Segments

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (LGIH) by 14.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 192,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.51% . The institutional investor held 1.51M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $108.02M, up from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lgi Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $84.99. About 433,811 shares traded or 76.52% up from the average. LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has risen 36.41% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.41% the S&P500. Some Historical LGIH News: 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys New 4.5% Position in LGI Homes; 13/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Automotive Security System (LGI-2541); 13/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Outdoor Potty Area for Dogs (LGI-2553); 15/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Tool for Snaking Electrical Wiring Safely (LGI-2498); 04/04/2018 – LGI Homes, Inc. Reports March and 1Q 2018 Home Closings; 23/04/2018 – NVR, LGI Homes Show Highest ROE; Big Builders Seen Flat at 16%; 08/05/2018 – LGI Homes 1Q EPS $1.10; 15/03/2018 – lnventHelp Perspiration Guard for ltching, Burning, Rash and Chaffing Between Buttocks (LGI-1892); 03/05/2018 – LGI HOMES INC LGIH.O -ANNOUNCED 606 HOMES CLOSED IN APRIL 2018, UP FROM 365 HOME CLOSINGS IN APRIL 2017, REPRESENTING YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH OF 66.0%; 08/05/2018 – LGI HOMES INC LGIH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.21 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28B and $10.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in China Biologic Prods Hldgs I by 26,315 shares to 119,147 shares, valued at $11.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 96,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 719,903 shares, and cut its stake in Shake Shack Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold LGIH shares while 45 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 20.05 million shares or 1.59% more from 19.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,676 are owned by Art Advsr Limited Liability Company. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) for 14,608 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 4,579 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 41,600 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 7,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 30,846 shares. Stifel invested in 0% or 5,296 shares. The New York-based Midas Management has invested 0.08% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Ack Asset Management Ltd stated it has 227,700 shares or 4.41% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt has 7,642 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc owns 11,516 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Brookstone Cap owns 7,024 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Principal Financial Inc has invested 0.01% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). 254,464 were accumulated by Geode Management.

