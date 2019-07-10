Harvest Fund Advisors Trimmed Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Stake By $62.45 Million; Fdx Advisors Has Decreased By $1.35 Million Its Ppg Inds Com (PPG) Stake

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) stake by 90.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 1.36M shares as Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Harvest Fund Advisors Llc holds 137,717 shares with $6.36M value, down from 1.50 million last quarter. Eqm Midstream Partners Lp now has $8.83B valuation. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $43.33. About 718,317 shares traded or 58.62% up from the average. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 16.51% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.94% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 19/04/2018 – DJ EQT Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQM); 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners-Rice Midstream Partners Agreement Contains Termination Rights — Filin; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2020 Net $1.00B-Net $1.10B; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS IMMATERIAL IMPACT, IF ANY, FROM FERC’S REVISED POLICY STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q Net $170M-Net $180M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: Completion of EQM/Rice Midstream Merger Subject to Approval of RMP Unitholders; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement With EQT GP Holdings to Acquire Olympus Gathering Syste; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EPS $1.61; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, Rice Midstream Partners LP Enter Definitive Merger Agreement With EQM Will Acquire RMP in Unit-For-Unit Transaction

Fdx Advisors Inc decreased Ppg Inds Inc Com (PPG) stake by 58.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fdx Advisors Inc sold 12,063 shares as Ppg Inds Inc Com (PPG)’s stock rose 3.75%. The Fdx Advisors Inc holds 8,609 shares with $972,000 value, down from 20,672 last quarter. Ppg Inds Inc Com now has $26.98B valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.39. About 328,601 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 8.71% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 10/05/2018 – PPG Provides Update on Form 10-Q Filing and Internal Investigation; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by PPG; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR YEAR ENDED DEC. 31, 2017, RELATED REPORT OF PWC, AND FOR QTRLY, YEAR-TO-DATE IN 2017 SHOULD NO LONGER BE RELIED UPON; 10/05/2018 – PPG:FINL STATEMENTS FOR YR ENDED 2017 SHOULD NOT BE RELIED UPON; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.38; 10/05/2018 – PPG Fires Controller After Finding Improper Accounting Entries; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES DELAYS 10-Q TO FINISH PROBE OF IMPROPER ACCTG; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – INVESTIGATION TO DATE HAS ALSO IDENTIFIED IMPROPER SHIFTING OF PRE-TAX EXPENSE BETWEEN QUARTERLY PERIODS IN 2017; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q EPS $1.40; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET SALES OF APPROXIMATELY $3.8 BLN, UP NEARLY 9 PERCENT VERSUS PRIOR YEAR

Among 4 analysts covering PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PPG Industries had 11 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of PPG in report on Monday, April 22 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, March 22 by JP Morgan. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) rating on Friday, April 12. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $125 target. The rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Sell” on Friday, March 22. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, January 18.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Group Ltd invested in 14,993 shares. Mariner Limited has invested 0.02% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.16% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Arrow Fin holds 0.01% or 476 shares. Bb&T Securities Lc has 93,861 shares. Pennsylvania Tru reported 11,215 shares. First Personal Services stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Moreover, Brandywine Global Inv Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.21% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Macroview Mgmt Ltd Liability, a Maryland-based fund reported 21 shares. Kistler stated it has 0.11% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Great Lakes Advisors invested in 0.02% or 9,763 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0.02% or 161,548 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0.04% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Girard Prtn Limited, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 31,221 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.11% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 78,132 shares.

Fdx Advisors Inc increased Enbridge Inc Com (NYSE:ENB) stake by 9,323 shares to 176,343 valued at $6.39 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr Intrm Tr Crp Etf (CIU) stake by 128,024 shares and now owns 172,685 shares. Ishares Tr Global Reit Etf (REET) was raised too.

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.83 earnings per share, down 3.68% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.9 per share. PPG’s profit will be $427.93M for 15.76 P/E if the $1.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.61% EPS growth.

Analysts await EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 11.93% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.09 per share. EQM’s profit will be $195.54M for 11.28 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by EQM Midstream Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll accumulated 5 shares or 0% of the stock. Bb&T Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Barclays Public Ltd Llc has 890,882 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 131,000 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 924,602 shares. Florida-based Raymond James And has invested 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Mariner Lc holds 0.03% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) or 50,174 shares. Evergreen Management Ltd accumulated 98,395 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 4,800 shares. Tortoise Llc reported 13.84 million shares. Advisory Svcs Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 6,500 shares. Kayne Anderson Capital Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 1.84 million shares. Stifel Corporation accumulated 33,067 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 612 shares. Telemus Cap Ltd Company stated it has 7,835 shares.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) stake by 1.38M shares to 2.64M valued at $118.61 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) stake by 764,056 shares and now owns 4.35M shares. Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) was raised too.