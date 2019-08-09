Harvest Fund Advisors Stake in Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Increased by $41.81 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Vident Investment Advisory Has Cut Its Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Stake by $675,688

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (ENBL) by 51.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 2.99M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The hedge fund held 8.80 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.99 million, up from 5.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enable Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.16. About 1.63 million shares traded or 157.01% up from the average. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 23.67% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ENBL News: 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM INCREASED 2018 OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC- QTRLY PROJECT WILDCAT WILL PROVIDE CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 400 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF ADDITIONAL TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Enable Midstream’s Sr Unsec Nts Due 2028 ‘BBB-‘; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Natural Gas Processed Volumes 2.22 Trillion British Thermal Units Per Day; 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $257M, EST. $240.4M; 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – UNDER CIRCUMSTANCES, SECOND AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MAY BE INCREASED UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $875 MLN, IN AGGREGATE; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $257; 02/05/2018 – ENBL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $975M TO $1.05B, EST. $990.2M; 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SAYS ON APRIL 6, CO AMENDED, RESTATED EXISTING $1.75 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DATED AS OF JUNE 18, 2015 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Capital Expenditures $190M

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) by 19.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc sold 4,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 19,539 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, down from 24,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $149.08. About 854,725 shares traded or 58.78% up from the average. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 41.07% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 25/04/2018 – HOKA ONE ONE Announces Special Edition Collection for Outdoor Voices; 09/03/2018 – MARCATO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAD PREVIOUSLY OWNED A SHARE STAKE OF 8.5 PCT IN DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP AS OF JAN 19; 14/04/2018 – UGG Hosts Kick-Off Brunch for Festival Season; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR 4Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 19C; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Management Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor; 29/03/2018 – HOKA ONE ONE Announces Collaboration with Engineered Garments to Create Special Edition Collection; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Adds Univar, Exits Deckers Outdoor, Buys More IAC: 13F; 19/04/2018 – DJ Deckers Outdoor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DECK); 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.20 TO $6.40, EST. $6.01; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20B and $10.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 1.36 million shares to 137,717 shares, valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shell Midstream Partners Lp by 215,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,791 shares, and cut its stake in Westlake Chem Partners Lp (NYSE:WLKP).

Analysts await Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, down 0.84% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.38 per share. DECK’s profit will be $68.36M for 15.79 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Deckers Outdoor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -452.24% EPS growth.

