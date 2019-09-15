Harvest Fund Advisors Raised Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Stake; Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Lowered Its Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Position by $204.62 Million; Share Value Rose

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) by 8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 3.76 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 50.79M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47 billion, up from 47.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.53. About 5.36M shares traded or 51.85% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point; 25/05/2018 – Enterprise Conducts Open Season for West Texas Crude Oil System Expansion; 04/05/2018 – EPD, ENERGY TRANSFER FORM JV TO RESTORE SERVICE ON PIPELINE; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 25/05/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – BINDING OPEN SEASON COMMITMENT PERIOD BEGINS MAY 25, 2018 AT 4 P.M. CDT, CONTINUES UNTIL 5 P.M. CDT JUNE 24, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Net $900.7M; 11/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PURCHASED 65-ACRE WATERFRONT SITE ON HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPANSION AT ENTERPRISE HYDROCARBON TERMINAL; 02/05/2018 – Enterprise Begins Service at Orla Natural Gas Processing Plant in the Delaware Basin; 16/04/2018 – Enterprise Begins Full Service on Midland-to-Sealy Pipeline

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 21.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold 730,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 2.70 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $759.20M, down from 3.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $292.12. About 609,402 shares traded or 21.80% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Net $705M-Net $735M; 03/05/2018 – Fleetcor reports unauthorized access to some of its systems; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES INCLUDING ADOPTION OF ASC 606, BETWEEN $2,390 MLN AND $2,450 MLN; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO THROUGH COUNSEL PROMPTLY ENGAGED EXTERNAL EXPERTS IN INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY FORENSICS TO ASSIST IN INVESTIGATION; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJ NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $10.20 AND $10.50; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY FROZE CERTAIN GIFT CARD INFORMATION AND IS WORKING WITH MERCHANT CUSTOMERS TO LIMIT IMPACT OF UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDS EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT W/SHELL THROUGH 2025; 27/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC SAYS CEO RONALD F. CLARKE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN — SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDED EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT WITH SHELL; 22/04/2018 – DJ FleetCor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLT)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77B and $15.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Trust Etf (MDY) by 1,008 shares to 22,102 shares, valued at $7.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allegion Plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 1.24 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.94 million shares, and has risen its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.47, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold FLT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 78.26 million shares or 0.51% less from 78.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,257 are held by Mackenzie Fin Corporation. Cleararc Capital holds 0.11% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) or 1,282 shares. Oakworth Cap Inc holds 21 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Reilly Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Asset Mngmt One Communication Ltd has invested 0.07% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Raymond James owns 2,109 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr has invested 0.01% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Waddell And Reed holds 275,576 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 16,393 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 0.15% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Hanson Mcclain has 50 shares. Palestra Capital Management Ltd Co holds 5.43% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) or 665,495 shares. Impala Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 0.1% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) or 7,550 shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 2,834 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 2,515 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 15.60% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.5 per share. FLT’s profit will be $250.18M for 25.27 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual earnings per share reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% EPS growth.

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “FLEETCOR Earns Distinctions for Growth, Innovation and Leadership – Business Wire” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FleetCor sold $100M-plus in ‘phony carbon offsets,’ Citron alleges – Seeking Alpha” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Daily Graph: Exceptional Compounder FleetCor Technologies – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FleetCor Technologies (FLT) Presents At William Blair Growth Stock Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Adell Harriman And Carpenter has 0% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Virtu Finance Ltd Company stated it has 32,639 shares. Cutter Brokerage has 2.85% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 32,149 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth stated it has 68,150 shares. Endurance Wealth owns 13,280 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Pnc Fincl Ser Group invested in 2.20M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0% or 7,091 shares. Hourglass Limited Company accumulated 42,720 shares. Walnut Private Equity Partners Limited Liability holds 398,052 shares or 8.3% of its portfolio. Reilly Advsr Lc invested in 0.02% or 5,790 shares. Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 25,725 shares stake. The Missouri-based Comm Bankshares has invested 0.05% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Regions Fincl holds 63,109 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp reported 0.02% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $150,000 activity.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20 billion and $10.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM) by 1.82 million shares to 7.54M shares, valued at $220.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oasis Midstream Partners Lp by 102,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 498,815 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Midstream Partners Lp.

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “5 Years Since Midstream Peak: Universe Update And In Memoriam – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enterprise Products Partners: One Stock To Retire On – Seeking Alpha” published on March 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 6% – Motley Fool” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Annaly, Amazon, Enterprise Products, Kinder Morgan, Lululemon, RealReal, Snap, Square, Under Armour and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 03, 2019.