Harvest Fund Advisors Position in Genesis Energy LP (GEL) Has Cut by $73.56 Million; Diebold Nxdf (DBD) Shareholder Brigade Capital Management LP Raised Holding

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Genesis Energy LP (GEL) by 74.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 3.50 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.15% . The hedge fund held 1.22M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.61 million, down from 4.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genesis Energy LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.09. About 298,758 shares traded. Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has declined 0.17% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GEL News: 14/03/2018 – Feng Chi From Genesis Capital: China’s Blockchain Industry to Face Turning Point and Undergo Differentiation; 28/03/2018 – Genesis Premieres the 2019 G70 at the New York International Auto Show; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Housing Co. Notting Hill Genesis ‘A+’; Outlook Neg; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Places The Ratings For Notting Hill Housing Group Under Review For Downgrade On Anticipated Merger With Genesis Housing Association; 29/03/2018 – BGEO BANK OF GEORGIA RAISES GEL 75M FROM BSTDB; 23/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Effectiveness of Locally Delivered Morus Alba Gel on Moderate Periodontitis; 21/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Gel-Sinuplasty for Chronic Rhinosinusitis With and Without Nasal Polyposis; 21/05/2018 – BANK OF GEORGIA – GEORGIA HEALTHCARE POSTED NET REVENUES OF GEL 207 MLN DURING QUARTER, AN INCREASE OF 11.4%; 22/05/2018 – EyeGate Addresses Majority of FDA’s Action Items with Submission of Investigational Device Exemption Amendment for Ocular Bandage Gel; 28/03/2018 – SDS Poly Acrylamide Gel Electrophoresis Market to Reach US$ 559 Mn by 2025 – Persistence Market Research

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (DBD) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.42% . The hedge fund held 900,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.24M, up from 750,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diebold Nxdf Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $781.65 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.9. About 823,063 shares traded. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has risen 27.03% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DBD); 15/03/2018 – DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english; 25/04/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Elects Bd Members at Annual Hldrs Meeting; 11/05/2018 – DIEBOLD NIXDORF HOLDER GAMCO REPORTS 9.56% STAKE; 25/04/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Elects Board Members At Annual Shareholders Meeting; 29/05/2018 – Emirates NBD Introduces Integrated Digital Onboarding Service Enabled By Diebold Nixdorf; 13/03/2018 – DIEBOLD’S CFR DOWNGRADED TO B1 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Cuts 2018 View To Loss $95M-Loss $75M; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Loss/Shr 94c; 11/04/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Interactive Retail Kiosk Solution Receives Red Dot Design Award

Analysts await Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, up 273.33% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. GEL’s profit will be $31.87M for 21.24 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Genesis Energy, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.94% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold GEL shares while 41 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 84.94 million shares or 3.08% less from 87.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability reported 0% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Huntington Bankshares holds 0% of its portfolio in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) for 1 shares. Arrow Invest Advsrs Llc stated it has 0.15% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Novare Cap Management Ltd Company holds 0.21% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) or 62,200 shares. Barclays Pcl has 0% invested in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Starr Inc stated it has 94,500 shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Lpl Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Raymond James And Assoc accumulated 0.01% or 186,688 shares. Van Eck Assoc accumulated 35,164 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). First Republic Invest Mngmt, California-based fund reported 61,534 shares. Bbr Prtn Limited owns 18,000 shares. Comerica Comml Bank invested in 0% or 9,190 shares. 422 were reported by Tower Rech Cap (Trc).

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20 billion and $10.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL) by 482,786 shares to 2.96 million shares, valued at $43.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 1.92M shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Antero Midstream Corp.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $344,270 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Flynn Edward T, worth $100,600 on Monday, August 26. Shares for $59,820 were bought by SIMS RYAN S on Monday, August 12.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $92,882 activity.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09B and $2.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 171,596 shares to 84,137 shares, valued at $4.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vistra Energy Corp by 1.34M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.83 million shares, and cut its stake in Arconic Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 23 investors sold DBD shares while 52 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 63.37 million shares or 1.24% more from 62.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp Tn owns 0% invested in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) for 525 shares. Panagora Asset accumulated 518,620 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Principal Inc invested 0.01% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Captrust Fincl Advsr has 175 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.02% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt holds 291,730 shares. Comerica Natl Bank accumulated 71,836 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). 63,807 are owned by Hsbc Public Ltd. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 26,057 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Riverhead Limited Liability has 0% invested in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). 3,362 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Fifth Third Bancorp has 900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund holds 495,620 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.