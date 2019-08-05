Harvest Fund Advisors Position in Enbridge (ENB) Has Boosted by $100.04 Million as Stock Value Declined; Stillwater Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Visa (V) Position by $574,392; Market Value Rose

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 32.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 2.78 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The hedge fund held 11.24 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $407.65 million, up from 8.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $32.93. About 2.03 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENBRIDGE TO SELL STAKE IN SOME POWER ASSET FOR C$1.75B; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT CONSIDERING OTHER OPTIONS IF MINNESOTA REGULATOR DOES NOT APPROVE PREFERRED LINE 3 PIPELINE ROUTE – EXECUTIVE VP, PIPELINES; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to sell stake in renewable power assets for C$1.75 bln; 13/04/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters Statement on Enbridge Announcement to Suspend Line 5 Operations in Event of Severe Weather; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Income Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL 49% OF ITS INTERESTS IN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS FOR $1,050M; 03/04/2018 – Enbridge Is Said to Hire RBC to Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets; 17/05/2018 – Fitch: Enbridge Inc. Family Ratings Unaffected By Buy-In Proposals; 16/03/2018 – Enbridge Inc. Does Not Expect a Material Consolidated Fincl Impact as a Result of FERC Revised Policy Statements; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE OFFER

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 143,809 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.46M, down from 147,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $381.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.88% or $8.65 during the last trading session, reaching $168.77. About 11.93M shares traded or 73.19% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BHEL, L&T seek to recover dues from Visa Power – Business Standard; 21/05/2018 – U.K. Visa for Roman Abramovich, Russian Billionaire, Is Delayed; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.02; 10/05/2018 – Congress Pressuring Homeland Security to Boost the Visa Supply Soon; 02/04/2018 – DoJ MA: Chinese National Sentenced for Fraudulently Obtaining a Student Visa; 08/05/2018 – MyChargeBack: Visa’s New Regulations are Already Speeding up Dispute Resolution; 17/05/2018 – Visa Class A Favored by 29 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 08/05/2018 – VISA INC – EXPANDING VISA DIRECT IN CANADA; 24/05/2018 – Visa Invests in Latin American Mobile-Payments Firm YellowPepper; 19/04/2018 – Chile’s Visa Requirements Halt Haiti Influx, Ask for Skin Color

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stillwater Cap Advisors Ltd Com has invested 4.9% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Choate Inv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2,366 shares. Wexford Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt has 0.12% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Security Tru Com stated it has 1.21% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Crestwood Management LP reported 45,900 shares. Confluence Invest Mgmt Limited Com owns 5,272 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited Com stated it has 10.36 million shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Fairfield Bush reported 2,000 shares. Ithaka Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 282,640 shares. Schaper Benz Wise Investment Counsel Wi holds 1.26% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 62,319 shares. Mar Vista Lc stated it has 2.62% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Highland Capital Management Limited invested in 1.07% or 89,854 shares. Alleghany De invested in 1.14M shares or 8.45% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Ins New York accumulated 74,921 shares.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.24B for 29.51 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89M and $458.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SLYG) by 22,854 shares to 36,117 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

