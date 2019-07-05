Harvest Fund Advisors Lowered Mplx LP (MPLX) Position By $70.85 Million; Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF)’s Sentiment Is 1.33

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased Mplx Lp (MPLX) stake by 20.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 2.21M shares as Mplx Lp (MPLX)’s stock declined 7.51%. The Harvest Fund Advisors Llc holds 8.84 million shares with $290.67 million value, down from 11.05M last quarter. Mplx Lp now has $25.62B valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $32.51. About 827,293 shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 10.23% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 30/04/2018 – Fitch: MPLX and Andeavor Logistics Not Impacted by Announced Merger of Sponsors; 30/04/2018 – MPLX 1Q ADJ EBITDA $762M, EST. $723.6M; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Net $421M; 23/03/2018 – MPLX LP MPLX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 16/03/2018 – MPLX Responds to FERC Announcement; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10%; 16/03/2018 – MPLX: FERC Revisions to Have De Minimis Effect on Earnings, Cash Flow; 21/04/2018 – DJ MPLX LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPLX); 08/03/2018 MPLX LP 2017 K-1 tax packages now available on company website

Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 53 investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 40 decreased and sold their stakes in Ypf Sociedad Anonima. The investment managers in our database now own: 99.31 million shares, up from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Ypf Sociedad Anonima in top ten holdings decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 23 Increased: 36 New Position: 17.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc holds 5.08% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima for 1.36 million shares. Knighthead Capital Management Llc owns 1.37 million shares or 3.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Brandes Investment Partners Lp has 2.82% invested in the company for 8.65 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Ashmore Group Plc has invested 1.95% in the stock. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 58,700 shares.

Analysts await YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.22 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.33 per share. YPF’s profit will be $83.65M for 20.63 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.54 actual EPS reported by YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -140.74% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.15. About 793,561 shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (YPF) has declined 26.22% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.65% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/03/2018 – YPF’S METROGAS DIVESTMENT SEEN HAPPENING IN 2H18; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE TO PAY $275M PLUS ANOTHER $35M; 04/04/2018 – Chile’s ENAP, Argentina’s YPF inaugurate $354 mln offshore gas project; 09/05/2018 – YPF SEES PESO DROP HELPING LOWER COSTS IN VACA MUERTA; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PRICE DEAL WITH GOVERNMENT NOT SUSTAINABLE OVER LONG TERM; 02/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Latin American nations compete for capital in surge of oil auctions; 05/03/2018 – YPF HAS STRONG CASH POSITION; CAN COVER DEBT MATURING IN 12 MOS; 08/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF POSTS 1ST QUARTER NET PROFIT OF 6 BLN PESOS; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 05/03/2018 – YPF AIMS TO REVERSE OUTPUT DROP W/35% Y/Y RISE IN SHALE IN 2H18

YPF Sociedad Anonima, an energy company, operates in the gas and oil upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company has market cap of $6.90 billion. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas . It has a 5.81 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold MPLX shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 227.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 228.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 1,368 shares. Georgia-based Homrich And Berg has invested 0.02% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp reported 5,700 shares. Linscomb Williams Inc stated it has 19,241 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust, Hawaii-based fund reported 2,196 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated holds 99,748 shares. Van Eck Associates Corp owns 0% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 22,162 shares. Advisory, a Illinois-based fund reported 5.01 million shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested in 436 shares or 0% of the stock. Shikiar Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Fdx Advsr stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Avenir invested in 225,520 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Veritable Lp accumulated 113,585 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 45,500 were reported by Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc.

Among 5 analysts covering MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. MPLX LP had 9 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America upgraded MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) rating on Tuesday, June 11. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $3900 target. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, May 9. The stock of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, March 12.

Analysts await MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.55 per share. MPLX’s profit will be $472.77 million for 13.55 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by MPLX LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.64% negative EPS growth.