Harvest Fund Advisors Lowered Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Holding by $213.83 Million; Merck & Co (MRK) Holding Lifted by Tiverton Asset Management Llc

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 37.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 47,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 174,760 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.54M, up from 127,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $83.4. About 10.10M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 26/04/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING AG ROG.S SAYS TECENTRIQ SALES 139 MLN SFR VS RTRS POLL AVG 154 MLN SFR; 26/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Improves Lung Cancer Treatment Results With Avastin; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 23/04/2018 – Merck Receives Patent for CRISPR Technology in China; 03/05/2018 – Merck doubles down on Moderna’s mRNA cancer vaccines, paying $125M to partner on KRAS shared antigen strategy $MRK; 13/04/2018 – CNBC: Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents lmfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Sets Target Action Date of Sept. 23; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline has lagged rivals like Novartis and Merck in producing multibillion-dollar blockbusters

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 47.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 3.56M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 4.00 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $242.38 million, down from 7.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $65.22. About 1.09 million shares traded or 37.38% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 02/05/2018 – MMP CONSIDERING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINAL; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Bancorp Of Sioux City Iowa Ia owns 0.42% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 4,376 shares. Beck Cap Mngmt Llc accumulated 0.39% or 9,806 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 25,688 shares. Utah Retirement invested in 491,767 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Delta Asset Ltd Llc Tn reported 15,101 shares. Smith Salley Assoc holds 105,350 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd owns 6,286 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Polar Llp holds 0.96% or 1.24M shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Management reported 0.58% stake. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny accumulated 31,079 shares. 371,599 are owned by Sabal Trust Co. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 502,159 shares. First Trust Advisors LP invested 0.27% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Regions Fincl owns 1.64 million shares. Front Barnett Assoc Ltd stated it has 3,853 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 2,147 shares to 42,460 shares, valued at $16.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc by 10,261 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,383 shares, and cut its stake in Msc Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM).

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Eisai’s Cancer Drug Combo Gets Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Liver Cancer – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Merck Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Linscomb & Williams Inc holds 0.13% or 25,869 shares. Beacon Fin accumulated 0.28% or 28,432 shares. Security Natl reported 0.08% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Suntrust Banks holds 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 13,787 shares. Chevy Chase invested in 0.03% or 6.37M shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Hilton Capital Mgmt has invested 0.68% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Kings Point Capital Mgmt owns 654 shares. Notis holds 0.47% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 16,175 shares. 13,127 are owned by Bessemer Grp Incorporated. Eaton Vance Management has 9,883 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.12% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 519,900 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). 15,747 were reported by First Allied Advisory Services.