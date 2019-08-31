Harvest Fund Advisors Lowered Its Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Stake by $11.03 Million; Ccm Investment Advisers Holds Position in Sherwin (SHW)

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) by 0.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 380,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 47.02 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37B, down from 47.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.51. About 2.69M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Products tests supertanker capability for crude exports; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 02/05/2018 – Enterprise Begins Service at Orla Natural Gas Processing Plant in the Delaware Basin; 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety; 11/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PURCHASED 65-ACRE WATERFRONT SITE ON HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPANSION AT ENTERPRISE HYDROCARBON TERMINAL; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Net $900.7M; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS EVP GRAHAM BACON SPEAKS DURING ANALYST DAY; 08/05/2018 – East Daley: Enterprise Products Partners Crushes Expectations, Exemplifies Health of the U.S. Oil and Gas Midstream Sector; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD); 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.39B

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 48.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc bought 5,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 16,364 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05 million, up from 11,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $526.75. About 404,822 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peak Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 10,842 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Apollo Mngmt Lp holds 0.04% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) or 125,000 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 1.37M shares. 47,056 are held by Moody Bankshares Trust Division. 12,722 are held by Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corporation. Provise Ltd Company holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 166,558 shares. Soros Fund Limited Co reported 190,000 shares stake. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 45,790 shares. Budros Ruhlin Roe invested 0.37% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Virtu Fincl Ltd Llc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Gradient Invs Ltd Liability owns 2,748 shares. Fiduciary Trust Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 35,962 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Llc stated it has 648,671 shares. Weiss Multi has 0.1% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 142,778 shares. Icon Advisers Communication has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20B and $10.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 764,056 shares to 4.35 million shares, valued at $303.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 17,879 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.88 million shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.