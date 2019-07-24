Harvest Fund Advisors Lifted Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Position by $399.11 Million; Cambiar Investors Cut Twitter (TWTR) Position by $2.18 Million

Cambiar Investors Llc decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 5.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc sold 68,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.14 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.39 million, down from 1.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $38.71. About 8.71M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 13.51% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 06/03/2018 Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 03/05/2018 – TWITTER HAS DISCLOSED PASSWORD STORAGE GLITCH TO REGULATORS; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Melania Trump initiative targets cyber-bullying; 14/03/2018 – Twitter shares have risen more than 63% since Jack Dorsey’s top lieutenant left in January; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump works to tweet-tarnish the Mueller probe; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v; 21/03/2018 – Germany summons Facebook over user data safety concerns -report; 24/05/2018 – Record Number of Attendees Expected at Axon Accelerate, the Third Annual Tech Conference for Public Safety

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 700.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 19.96 million shares as the company's stock rose 7.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 22.80M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $456.30M, up from 2.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $20.67. About 5.05 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20 billion and $10.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Andeavor Logistics Lp by 465,788 shares to 10.93 million shares, valued at $385.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shell Midstream Partners Lp by 215,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,791 shares, and cut its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Oxbow Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 0.69% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Avenir holds 779,761 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 60,795 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Advsrs Management Ltd Liability stated it has 1.66 million shares or 2.08% of all its holdings. Jackson Square Prtn Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Carroll holds 0.04% or 22,666 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 809,558 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Camarda Fincl Advisors Ltd Com invested in 0% or 79 shares. Smithbridge Asset Management De reported 49,533 shares stake. Sfe Investment Counsel invested in 0.8% or 88,340 shares. Veritable LP has 0.1% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Community Savings Bank Na holds 824 shares. Alpha Cubed Lc holds 0.02% or 10,257 shares. Gulf Intll Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evergreen Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.27% or 81,105 shares in its portfolio. Rampart Inv Management Lc stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Gulf Int Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd holds 0.09% or 152,542 shares. Moreover, M&T Bank has 0.01% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Dana Advsr reported 70,251 shares. Blume Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Pier Capital Lc accumulated 0.08% or 15,916 shares. 14,484 are held by Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund. Nomura Hldgs Inc has 0.07% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Blair William & Com Il has invested 0.05% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). 1832 Asset Mngmt LP has 0% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 5,000 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability accumulated 30.51 million shares or 0.89% of the stock. Cwm Ltd Co owns 76,861 shares. Srs Investment Mngmt Ltd invested in 5.13% or 6.92 million shares. Whittier Trust has 420 shares for 0% of their portfolio.