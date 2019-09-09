Harvest Fund Advisors Lifted Its Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Holding by $41.81 Million; As Peoples Utd Finl (PBCT) Share Value Declined, Crawford Investment Counsel Lifted by $9.16 Million Its Holding

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Peoples Utd Finl Inc (PBCT) by 16.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 572,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.31% . The institutional investor held 3.97 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.21M, up from 3.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Peoples Utd Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.77. About 4.20 million shares traded or 7.40% up from the average. People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) has declined 10.52% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical PBCT News: 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial 1Q Net $107.9M; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for People’s United Financial, American International Group, ImmunoCellular Th; 04/05/2018 – People’s United Financial, Inc. Names Jeff Tengel President; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.05%; 20/04/2018 – DJ People’s United Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBCT); 04/05/2018 – People’s United Names Jeff Tengel President; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial 1Q EPS 30c; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial Profit Rises 52; 04/05/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED FINL NAMES JEFF TENGEL PRESIDENT

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (ENBL) by 51.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 2.99M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The hedge fund held 8.80M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.99 million, up from 5.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enable Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.85. About 490,628 shares traded. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 23.67% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ENBL News: 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $975M-$1.05B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Enable Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENBL); 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SAYS ON APRIL 6, CO AMENDED, RESTATED EXISTING $1.75 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DATED AS OF JUNE 18, 2015 – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – NEW AMENDED AND RESTATED FACILITY IS A $1.75 BLN 5-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Net Income Attributable to Common Units $375M-$445; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q EPS 24c; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – PROJECT WILDCAT COMMENCES SERVICE IN JUNE 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IN SERVICE IN JULY 2018; 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $257M, EST. $240.4M; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Maintenance Cap Expenditures $95M-$125; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Enable Midstream’s Sr Unsec Nts Due 2028 ‘BBB-‘

More notable recent Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Enable Midstream Plans New Interstate Natural Gas Pipeline to the Gulf Coast – Business Wire” on September 24, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL) to Acquire Velocity Holdings for $442M, Plans to Expand in Williston Basin – StreetInsider.com” published on October 23, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “BMO: Enable Midstream ‘Reasonably Valued’ – Benzinga” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enable Midstream ‘reasonably valued’ on continued headwinds, BMO says – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Unnavigable Midstream – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20B and $10.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westlake Chem Partners Lp (NYSE:WLKP) by 673,376 shares to 618,476 shares, valued at $14.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 3.56 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.00M shares, and cut its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners Lp.

More notable recent People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Peopleâ€™s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “People’s United Financial (PBCT) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA – Nasdaq” published on May 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – SDY, PBCT, ORI, CAH – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “People’s United Financial declares $0.1775 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold PBCT shares while 112 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 290.39 million shares or 4.41% more from 278.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield invested in 3,875 shares. 103,868 were accumulated by Franklin Incorporated. Ghp Inv, a Colorado-based fund reported 19,082 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins owns 0.02% invested in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) for 14,349 shares. Citadel reported 4.19 million shares stake. Ftb Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) for 370 shares. Bessemer Inc owns 330,515 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Los Angeles & Equity Research owns 0.01% invested in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) for 71,683 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 44,279 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset accumulated 44,351 shares. Butensky Cohen Security accumulated 130,880 shares. Trust Of Vermont has 0.17% invested in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) for 122,592 shares. Wright Serv reported 18,416 shares stake. Cadence Cap Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 11,518 shares. Invest Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 10,128 shares in its portfolio.