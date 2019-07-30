Harvest Fund Advisors Lifted Holding in Transcanada (TRP) by $60.66 Million; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Harvest Management Raised Its Stake

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 109.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 1.38M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.64 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.61M, up from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $49.19. About 1.17 million shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 9.00% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 23/03/2018 – TransCanada Announces 2018-2019 Rev Requirement Settlement With NGTL System Shippers; 14/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA – ANNOUNCED ITS CAMERON ACCESS PROJECT HAS BEEN PLACED INTO SERVICE IN SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA; 20/03/2018 – TransCanada Announces Successful Completion of NGTL Export Capacity Open Season; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA: OPEN SEASON CLOSED MARCH 15, WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXPECTS TO FINALIZE FORCE MAJEURE AGREEMENTS WITH CFE ON MEXICO PIPELINES IN ‘NEXT FEW MONTHS’ -CONFERENCE CALL; 30/04/2018 – TransCanada Releases 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SEES NMML DECISION IN NEXT COUPLE OF WEEKS; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada Declares Quarterly Dividends; 20/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund Will Vote in Favour of Shareholder Proposal on Climate Change Reporting in TransCanada Corporation; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT MAJOR CHANGE IN THROUGHPUT ON KEYSTONE ONCE PRESSURE RESTRICTIONS REMOVED -CONFERENCE CALL

Harvest Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc bought 5,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 45,001 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $144.71. About 5.48M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 27/05/2018 – Alan Farley: “Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story is coming in $15.8M shy of its low-end $130M forecast with an estimated 4-day; 24/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp reveals new images, video of $1B Disney-area O-Town West (Video); 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPERATIONS COMBINED TO CREATE NEW HUB; 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 15/05/2018 – With Disney Sale Pending, Fox TV Chiefs Extend Contracts; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY’S `SOLO’ DOUBLES `BLACK PANTHER’ PRESALES: FANDANGO; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Adj EPS $1.84; 08/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Files Updated Form 13-D In Relation to Asset Sale to Walt Disney; 12/04/2018 – Joe Mayes: Breaking: Disney will have to bid for all of Sky if the Fox deal doesn’t go through

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20 billion and $10.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 1.36M shares to 137,717 shares, valued at $6.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 6.52 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115.66M shares, and cut its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree holds 0.75% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 7,749 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hap Trading Ltd Liability Co invested in 317,332 shares or 3.14% of the stock. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 4,829 shares. Daiwa Secs invested in 102,680 shares. Pnc Incorporated owns 0.33% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2.94 million shares. Argi Invest Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.05% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 8,170 shares. Apriem Advsr owns 4,462 shares. Old Dominion Capital Mngmt holds 1.11% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 24,147 shares. 15,342 were accumulated by Bangor Financial Bank. Df Dent & Com holds 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 5,212 shares. Blackhill Incorporated invested in 226,200 shares or 4.31% of the stock. Stack Mngmt accumulated 234,640 shares or 3.12% of the stock. Intrust Financial Bank Na holds 15,950 shares. Pinnacle Ltd Company invested in 0% or 19,584 shares.

