Harvest Fund Advisors Increases Stake in Enbridge (ENB); Kimberly (KMB) Holder Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Lowered Position by $666,783

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold 5,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 155,223 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.23M, down from 160,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $141.42. About 64,309 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 32.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 2.78M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The hedge fund held 11.24 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $407.65M, up from 8.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.97. About 192,207 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell 49 % of Its Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets for C$1.75 B; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – DOES NOT EXPECT A MATERIAL IMPACT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE OVER 2018-2020 HORIZON DUE TO FERC REVISED STATEMENTS; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Partners Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 09/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49 PERCENT OF ITS INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS FOR $1.75 BILLION; 27/04/2018 – Enbridge says expects Superior Terminal to resume normal ops by end of day; 16/03/2018 – Enbridge Inc. does not expect a material consolidated financial impact as a result of FERC Revised Policy Statements; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Makes Biggest Clean Energy Bet With Enbridge Deal; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL MIDCOAST OPERATING, L.P. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES TO AL MIDCOAST HOLDINGS, LLC; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets in North America and Europe; 18/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners Gets Non-Binding Acquisition Offer From Enbridge Inc

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20B and $10.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Noble Midstream Partners Lp by 789,089 shares to 1.61M shares, valued at $57.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 1.36 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,717 shares, and cut its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.01 million for 19.75 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75 million and $769.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total Systems Services (NYSE:TSS) by 5,895 shares to 44,103 shares, valued at $4.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings by 4,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,244 shares, and has risen its stake in T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv reported 1,708 shares. Moreover, Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 430 shares. Aristotle Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Dodge & Cox holds 3,860 shares. Lsv Asset Management reported 478,015 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). British Columbia Investment has 0.1% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). M&T Fincl Bank has invested 0.13% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Buckhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.38% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Sei Invests Com owns 0.08% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 201,274 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr invested in 1% or 18,344 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Putnam Invs Ltd Co holds 9,539 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 18,296 were accumulated by Marietta Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp. 40,230 were reported by Raymond James Na.

