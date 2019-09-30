Harvest Fund Advisors Increases Position in Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL); As Paychex (PAYX) Market Value Rose, Coastline Trust Co Cut Stake

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 19.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 482,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The hedge fund held 2.96M shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.77M, up from 2.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76B market cap company. The stock increased 3.34% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $13.91. About 1.02M shares traded or 21.84% up from the average. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 30/05/2018 – Superior Plus to Acquire NGL’s Retail Propane Business – Significantly Expanding Its U.S. Energy Distribution Platform; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – IS INITIATING ITS FISCAL 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE WITH A TARGET OF $450 MLN; 07/05/2018 – DCP Midstream Announces Southern Hills NGL Pipeline Extension Into the DJ Basin Adding Takeaway Capacity via White Cliffs; 26/04/2018 – KEYERA’S KEYLINK NGL GATHERING PIPELINE SYSTEM NOW IN SERVICE; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners 4Q Rev $5.11B; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $5.11 BLN VS $3.85 BLN; 24/04/2018 – NGL Energy Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 02/04/2018 – NGL Energy Partners Closes Sale of Retail Propane Business and Sawtooth Joint Venture; 30/05/2018 – SUPERIOR PLUS TO BUY NGL’S RETAIL PROPANE BUSINESS -; 08/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS ENTERS AMENDED CREDIT PACT

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 12.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co sold 5,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 40,125 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.30 million, down from 45,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $82.77. About 1.21 million shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 29/05/2018 – Small businesses should focus on trying to pay more in order to attract hard-to-find workers, according to Paychex CEO Martin Mucci; 03/04/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds Steady; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 15%-16%; 05/04/2018 – Paychex Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Apr. 12; 02/05/2018 – Paychex Introduces Paychex Promise, an Innovative Solution to Help Growing Businesses; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.53, REV VIEW $3.36 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Inc: Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member Mon, 30 Apr 2018 15:50:13 +0000; 12/04/2018 – Paychex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Service Revenue Up About 2%; 06/03/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February

More notable recent NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Oil and Gas Stocks Are Popping Today – The Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NGL Energy Preferred: A 9.2% Yield With Low Balance Sheet Leverage – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of DCP Midstream Fell 17.5% in August – The Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Noble Energy: Waiting For The Leviathan Cash Delivery – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “NGL Energy Partners LP Announces Redemption of Its 10.75% Class A Convertible Preferred Units – Business Wire” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.13 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold NGL shares while 31 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 72.39 million shares or 2.24% more from 70.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co has invested 0% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Kayne Anderson Capital Advsr LP stated it has 0% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Alps Advisors owns 10.16M shares. Rr Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested 4.72% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Bank & Trust Of America De has 0% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Fifth Third Bankshares stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Bb&T Ltd Liability Com accumulated 10,355 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt Inc owns 55,544 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Management has 0% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 12,128 shares. Ameritas Invest Inc owns 0.01% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 18,200 shares. 158,950 were reported by Royal Financial Bank Of Canada. United Kingdom-based Gsa Cap Prns Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.05% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 390,477 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Us Savings Bank De owns 3,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20B and $10.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hess Midstream Partners Lp by 2.37 million shares to 578,008 shares, valued at $11.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 290,398 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.59 million shares, and cut its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold PAYX shares while 326 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 240.32 million shares or 2.63% less from 246.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.12% or 753,496 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 59,002 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Linscomb And Williams Inc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Gamble Jones Counsel reported 9,399 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holding holds 290 shares. Inv House Ltd Llc holds 146,355 shares or 1.26% of its portfolio. Hendershot Invs Incorporated owns 41,978 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Castleark Mgmt Lc invested in 0.04% or 13,790 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.02% or 34,358 shares. 30,552 were accumulated by Cadence Cap Ltd Llc. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership reported 0.02% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Legal General Grp Public Limited Company invested 0.1% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Bbt Cap Ltd Llc reported 4,152 shares. West Oak owns 1,145 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Lvw Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 0.25% or 11,059 shares.

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $687.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Preferred Etf by 24,510 shares to 135,830 shares, valued at $1.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferre by 41,055 shares in the quarter, for a total of 267,915 shares, and has risen its stake in Adr A.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95M for 29.99 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.