Harvest Fund Advisors Increases Holding in Oneok New (OKE); Long Pond Capital LP Raised Holding in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) by $25.10 Million as Share Price Declined

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 21.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 764,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The hedge fund held 4.35 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $303.76M, up from 3.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $68.24. About 1.17 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 02/05/2018 – OKE IN TALKS WITH PERMIAN DRILLERS ON ADDITIONAL GAS TAKEAWAY; 04/04/2018 – ONEOK TEMPORARILY DISABLES ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK Natural Gas Pipelines Operating Normally; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $570.3M, EST. $549.3M; 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) by 15.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 374,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The hedge fund held 2.76M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.38 million, up from 2.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Vornado Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $59.48. About 1.11 million shares traded or 5.35% up from the average. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO’S PLANS FOR 666 FIFTH AVE. IN CHAIRMAN’S ANNUAL LETTER; 08/03/2018 Toys ‘R’ Us Considers Closing All of Its U.S. Stores; 14/03/2018 – Toys ‘R’ Us preparing to close all U.S. stores; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q FFO 54c/Shr; 13/04/2018 – VORNADO: SOME ITEMS WILL REDUCE 1Q FFO/SHR BY 37C; 13/04/2018 – Vornado Sees 1Q Charges of 39c/Shr; 03/04/2018 – Commercial Real Estate Technology Solutions Continue to Grow in the United States With Australia’s Premier Property Management; 06/04/2018 – Vornado Talk of Fifth Ave. Deal Seems to Catch Kushner Off Guard; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower

More notable recent Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Vornado Announces Leadership Changes NYSE:VNO – GlobeNewswire” published on April 05, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vornado sells LXP, UE stakes, calls $400M of 2022 notes – Seeking Alpha” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63B and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 2.12 million shares to 2.76M shares, valued at $229.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 957,232 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.94M shares, and cut its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold VNO shares while 116 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 142.62 million shares or 4.26% less from 148.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Third Avenue Ltd Liability Corp owns 2.11% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 414,026 shares. Ohio-based Cleararc has invested 0.05% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Natl Pension Service holds 0.06% or 223,283 shares in its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 12 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 284,680 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Stifel Fincl Corp holds 44,264 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Conning reported 4,896 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 24,736 shares. Intact Mngmt holds 0.1% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) or 39,900 shares. Numerixs Invest Technologies Incorporated holds 0% or 200 shares. Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Com owns 1.70M shares. Pennsylvania Tru reported 6,335 shares. Sei Invs Co holds 0.02% or 105,559 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement holds 0.06% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) or 45,359 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Limited Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 154,986 shares. Cls Invs Ltd Liability Com holds 824 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 45,493 were reported by Hartford Management. Rampart Inv Lc holds 0.03% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) or 3,724 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) or 17,237 shares. Country Tru Bancorp reported 625 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) or 100 shares. American Group holds 194,233 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Callahan Advsr Limited Liability Com invested in 0.08% or 5,996 shares. Hartford Mngmt owns 0.04% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 1,578 shares. Hudock Capital Grp Limited Company invested in 0% or 2 shares. Blackhill has 0.49% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 40,777 shares. Wellington Shields And Ltd Company has 19,093 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 18,373 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “ONEOK Announces $2.0 Billion Notes Offering – PRNewswire” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “This 5.3%-Yielding Dividend Stock Could Give Its Investors Even More Good News This Week – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Amgen, Alphabet And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 31 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Unnavigable Midstream – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 11, 2019.