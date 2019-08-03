Harvest Fund Advisors Increased Cheniere Energy (LNG) Position by $99.50 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Origin Asset Management Llp Has Upped Holding

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG) by 1305.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 53,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.29% . The institutional investor held 57,060 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96 million, up from 4,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Asbury Automotive Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $92.16. About 132,208 shares traded or 4.84% up from the average. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) has risen 30.42% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ABG News: 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL USED VEHICLE REVENUE $484.6 MLN VS $461.8 MLN; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $1,609.2 MLN VS $1,551.7 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Legendary Hangout And Music Venue Asbury Lanes To Rock Again This Summer After Faithful Restoration That Celebrates The Soul Of; 20/04/2018 – Asbury Park Games Chooses SweatWorks’ Conquest Events for the Second Straight Year!; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER EPS OF $1.93 PER DILUTED SHARE; 19/03/2018 – TripleCare Launches Telemedicine Services at Asbury Communities; 15/03/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE HLDR ABRAMS SEES ENGAGING IN TALKS IN FUTURE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Asbury Automotive Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABG); 06/03/2018 New Jersey Drug Treatment Centers Directory Expansion Continues With Asbury Park; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC QTRLY NEW VEHICLE REVENUE $857.1 MLN VS $832.5 MLN

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 33.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 1.46 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 5.88 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $401.70M, up from 4.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $63.49. About 1.50 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 27/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners, $L.P., LNG: Fire reported yesterday at Sabine Pass #LNG, acc to local fire officials. @Cheniere handled with internal staff – no word yet on extent of damage. Alert updated on @ICIS_energy LNG Edge. – ! $L; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $907M, EST. $619.7M; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC QTRLY SHR $1.50 – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG COULD OPEN AS LATE AS MAY 2019: CEO SMITH; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Makes Offer to Buy Rest of Cheniere Partners; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere moves ahead with Corpus Christi LNG expansion; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Net $357M; 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP, Cheniere Seeks $6.4 for Terminal: Energy Wrap; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Announces Offer to Acquire Outstanding Shrs of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi’s Ba3 Rating; Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Synovus has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 16 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0.11% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 5.35 million shares. Somerset Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.99% or 17,214 shares. Graybill Bartz Assocs has invested 2.34% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Hanseatic Mngmt Services holds 0.34% or 4,836 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 45,000 shares in its portfolio. Ent Svcs has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Harvest Fund Llc holds 3.93% or 5.88M shares. Ftb Advisors Inc invested in 254 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited (Trc) has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 421,994 are owned by Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability. First Republic Inv Inc holds 29,429 shares. 347,255 were reported by Farmstead Mgmt Ltd Llc. Opportunities Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 16,915 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.22% or 13,239 shares.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20 billion and $10.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline Lp (NYSE:PAA) by 2.33M shares to 39.78M shares, valued at $974.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westlake Chem Partners Lp (NYSE:WLKP) by 673,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 618,476 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 11,700 shares to 114,700 shares, valued at $5.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medpace Hldgs Inc by 47,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,584 shares, and cut its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX).

More notable recent Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Top 4 NYSE Stocks In The Auto Dealerships Industry With The Highest ROE – Benzinga” on January 13, 2015, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Asbury Automotive Group Announces Board Succession – PRNewswire” published on April 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Which Canadian Marijuana Stock Is Best Poised to Win in the U.S.: Aurora Cannabis, Cronos, Canopy Growth, or Tilray? – The Motley Fool” on March 31, 2019. More interesting news about Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:ABG) 33% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Presidio Group Hires Keith Style as Principal – Business Wire” with publication date: March 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold ABG shares while 49 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 19.85 million shares or 1.83% less from 20.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Jennison Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Axa reported 0.02% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested 0% of its portfolio in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Us Bank & Trust De accumulated 84 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). 33,000 were reported by Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.07% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Victory Mgmt holds 0.22% or 1.42M shares. 570,889 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Gp Inc. Bessemer Group Inc holds 0.01% or 48,600 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 554 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Ltd has invested 0.01% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). The New York-based Neuberger Berman Ltd Co has invested 0.09% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG).