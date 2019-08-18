Harvest Fund Advisors Holding in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Has Lowered as Stock Price Rose; Air Prods & Chems (APD) Share Price Rose While Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreased by $18.24 Million Its Stake

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 47.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 3.56M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 4.00 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $242.38 million, down from 7.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $66.59. About 783,215 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 50.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold 96,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 95,366 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.21 million, down from 191,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $228.76. About 598,289 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85; 24/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO: NEXT FIGHTER PLATFORM WILL BE RANGE OF AIR-PRODUCTS; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6; 24/04/2018 – Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Natl Tru stated it has 4,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.11% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Veritable Limited Partnership owns 144,636 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding reported 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Cwm Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Moreover, Sfmg Ltd Liability has 0.11% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 12,707 shares. Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Tru Co has invested 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Doliver Lp invested in 0.09% or 3,580 shares. Cordasco Fincl Ntwk holds 0% or 40 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus reported 0.93% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Huntington Retail Bank holds 0.03% or 31,213 shares in its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt holds 39,280 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory has 240,319 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Benjamin F Edwards And Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ICE, MMP to add dock capacity auctions for ICE Permian WTI crude – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is ONEOK a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Magellan Midstream Partners Raises Guidance, but There Are Questions About Growth – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Magellan Midstream Partners: A Blue-Chip MLP With A 6.5% Yield And Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New Texas pipelines to cut spot shipments after Q3, Magellan CEO says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20 billion and $10.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Archrock Inc by 64,355 shares to 10.00 million shares, valued at $97.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 1.46 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.88M shares, and has risen its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson &, Montana-based fund reported 10,951 shares. Windward Capital Mgmt Ca holds 1,996 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cls Invests reported 1,127 shares. Rockland Trust Communications reported 1,182 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Rnc Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 1,139 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Beach Counsel Pa owns 1,661 shares. Shell Asset Management Co owns 35,045 shares. Forbes J M And Ltd Liability Partnership owns 3,160 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Spears Abacus Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.13% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Dillon And Associate has 48,940 shares for 3.04% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Limited Co holds 0.01% or 35,533 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fin holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 1.28 million shares. Bristol John W And Inc owns 509,719 shares or 2.67% of their US portfolio. Sigma Planning accumulated 3,559 shares or 0.04% of the stock. First Quadrant Lp Ca accumulated 0.08% or 5,500 shares.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $50.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 681,616 shares to 1.46M shares, valued at $42.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) by 162,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP).

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Expensive For A Reason? A Look At Its Intrinsic Value – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Allstate, Corning, DexCom, Lam Research, On Deck, Qualcomm, Spotify, Western Digital, Whiting Petroleum and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s (NYSE:APD) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.30 EPS, up 15.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $506.81M for 24.87 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.