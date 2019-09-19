Harvest Fund Advisors Holding in Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Increased by $2.91 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Iridium Comm. (IRDM) Stock Price Declined, Dudley & Shanley Lifted Stake

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (ENBL) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 223,632 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The hedge fund held 9.02 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $123.69 million, up from 8.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enable Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $12.55. About 517,521 shares traded. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 23.67% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ENBL News: 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC- QTRLY PROJECT WILDCAT WILL PROVIDE CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 400 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF ADDITIONAL TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $975M-$1.05B; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $257; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Maintenance Cap Expenditures $95M-$125; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – PROJECT WILDCAT COMMENCES SERVICE IN JUNE 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IN SERVICE IN JULY 2018; 02/05/2018 – ENBL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $975M TO $1.05B, EST. $990.2M; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets; 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – NEW AMENDED AND RESTATED FACILITY IS A $1.75 BLN 5-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 22/04/2018 – DJ Enable Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENBL); 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – UNDER CIRCUMSTANCES, SECOND AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MAY BE INCREASED UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $875 MLN, IN AGGREGATE

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in Iridium Comm. (IRDM) by 118.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 471,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.09% . The hedge fund held 869,850 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.23 million, up from 398,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Iridium Comm. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $22.83. About 1.09 million shares traded or 44.08% up from the average. Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has risen 43.73% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.73% the S&P500. Some Historical IRDM News: 09/04/2018 – Iridium Announces Target Launch Date for the Iridium-6/GRACE-FO Mission; 30/03/2018 – Multiple delays pushed the Iridium-5 mission from its original date in December; 09/04/2018 – Iridium Announces Target Launch Dat/e for the Iridium-6/GRACE-FO Mission; 09/03/2018 – lridium Communications Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering; 27/03/2018 – lridium and Speedcast Partner to Deliver Next-Generation Satellite Broadband Solutions; 09/03/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS PROPOSED PRIVATE NOTES OFFER $360M; 09/03/2018 – Iridium to Use Proceeds to Make Deferred Payment Obligations, Milestone Payments; 26/04/2018 – Iridium Communications Sees 2019 Total Service REv $440M; 14/05/2018 – Iridium Communications Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – SpaceX began its launch Friday morning from the central coast of California, in an attempt to send Iridium NEXT satellites into orbit on a previously-flown Falcon 9 rocket

More notable recent Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Iridium Communications (IRDM) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Iridium (IRDM) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Iridium Awarded Gateway Support and Maintenance Contract by the US Department of Defense – PRNewswire” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors React To Iridium Communications Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IRDM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Iridium Communications Larger Than S&P 500 Component News Corp – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $414.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 30,030 shares to 52,164 shares, valued at $6.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) by 6,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,328 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $90,780 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold IRDM shares while 64 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 95.29 million shares or 4.65% more from 91.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Financial accumulated 0.01% or 154,323 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP has 12,300 shares. Raymond James Fincl Ser Advisors holds 372,286 shares. Macquarie Limited reported 8,000 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Swiss Bancorporation holds 187,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon owns 0.01% invested in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) for 1.11M shares. Moreover, Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Riverhead Cap Ltd holds 9,834 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 759,339 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 12,301 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Colony Grp Ltd Co owns 0.01% invested in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) for 9,960 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 12,060 shares. Blair William & Com Il owns 320,548 shares. Amer Group invested 0.01% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM).

More notable recent Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Enable Midstream to Participate in J.P. Morgan Midwest Energy Infrastructure and MLP Conference – Business Wire” on September 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Enable Midstream to Participate in Citi Midstream and Energy Infrastructure Conference – Business Wire” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 20, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enable Midstream: Stuck In A Rut – Seeking Alpha” published on March 05, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This High-Yield Stock Is Taking Steps to Grab More of This $321 Billion Opportunity – The Motley Fool” with publication date: October 24, 2018.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20 billion and $10.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hess Midstream Partners Lp by 2.37 million shares to 578,008 shares, valued at $11.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 290,398 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.59 million shares, and cut its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline Lp (NYSE:PAA).