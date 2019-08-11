Harvest Fund Advisors Has Upped Stake in Enbridge (ENB) by $100.04 Million; As Hecla Mng Co (HL) Share Price Declined, Holder Sprott Lowered Its Holding by $1.44 Million

Sprott Inc decreased its stake in Hecla Mng Co (HL) by 61.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc sold 478,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 304,381 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $934,000, down from 783,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Hecla Mng Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $767.53 million market cap company. The stock decreased 8.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $1.57. About 12.81 million shares traded or 50.60% up from the average. Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) has declined 40.89% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.89% the S&P500. Some Historical HL News: 19/03/2018 – S&P PLACED HECLA MINING CO. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 30/04/2018 – Hecla Agrees to Settle Unfair Labor Practice Charge Related to the Lucky Friday Mine; 08/05/2018 – HECLA: DISCOVERIES AT CASA BERARDI, SAN SEBASTIAN, GREENS CREEK; 23/03/2018 – Hecla Mining Company, Affiliates Report Stake In Klondex Mines; 20/04/2018 – DJ Hecla Mining Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HL); 07/03/2018 – USW Local 5114 Rejects Arbitration Proposed to End Hecla Strike; 06/03/2018 – Hecla Mining Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Hecla Mining Agrees to Acquire Klondex Mines; 30/04/2018 – HECLA PRODUCTION GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED; 19/03/2018 – KLONDEX MINES LTD KDX.TO – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF KLONDEX’S BOARD AND MANAGEMENT TEAM WILL CONTINUE ON AT KLONDEX CANADA

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 32.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 2.78M shares as the company's stock declined 9.34% . The hedge fund held 11.24 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $407.65M, up from 8.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.81. About 2.52M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold HL shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 280.17 million shares or 2.84% more from 272.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% or 4,000 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 0% invested in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) for 819,784 shares. Johnson Group Inc invested in 0% or 2,500 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company reported 0% stake. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 0% stake. Art Lc holds 0.05% or 366,069 shares. 5.15M were reported by Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation. 74,806 are held by Bluecrest Ltd. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Corporation owns 962,309 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Tech Limited reported 1.42 million shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 444,494 shares. Shell Asset, a Netherlands-based fund reported 951 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) for 875,162 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association has 69,254 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) and Encourages Hecla Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance" on July 22, 2019

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $460.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) by 403,681 shares to 472,842 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS).