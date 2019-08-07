Harvest Fund Advisors Has Upped Its Targa Res (TRGP) Stake by $733,039 as Market Value Declined; Fiserv (FISV) Shareholder Ami Investment Management Lowered Position by $608,960 as Valuation Rose

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 0.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 17,879 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The hedge fund held 12.88 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535.35 million, up from 12.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.98% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $34.13. About 2.13M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- OFFERING $750 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 07/05/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 29/05/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – HAS EXECUTED SERIES OF AGREEMENTS WITH TARGA RE; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N – TARGA’S TOTAL GROWTH CAPITAL SPENDING ON GRAND PRIX IN 2018 IS NOW ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.65 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY BORROWINGS UNDER ITS CREDIT FACILITIES; 03/05/2018 – TARGA CEO SAYS GAS FLARING COULD INCREASE IN PERMIAN BASIN

Ami Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv (FISV) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc sold 6,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 53,598 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73 million, down from 60,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Fiserv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $104.97. About 2.41M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of lRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper; 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.41 million for 30.51 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Fiserv, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha" on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Financial Sector Update for 07/26/2019: FDC,FISV,FII,CUBE – Nasdaq" published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "After Hours Most Active for Jul 22, 2019 : FOLD, FAST, IQ, GRPN, PBCT, FISV – Nasdaq" on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Fiserv (FISV) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq" published on July 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com's news article titled: "Top Performing Credit Unions Receive Data-Driven Recognition from Raddon – Business Wire" with publication date: August 07, 2019.

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) – Yahoo Finance" on June 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units – GlobeNewswire" published on July 15, 2019, Forbes.com published: "Buyouts And Consolidation Could Perk Up U.S. Midstream Oil And Gas Stocks – Forbes" on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Is Targa Resources Corp.'s (NYSE:TRGP) 9.5% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Midstream Flagging Into Earnings Barrage – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: July 28, 2019.