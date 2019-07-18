Harvest Fund Advisors Has Trimmed Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Holding; Ferrellgas Partners L.P. (FGP) Shorts Raised By 4.99%

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) stake by 47.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 3.56 million shares as Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP)’s stock rose 4.31%. The Harvest Fund Advisors Llc holds 4.00 million shares with $242.38 million value, down from 7.56 million last quarter. Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp now has $14.92B valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $65.34. About 751,220 shares traded or 1.52% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 03/05/2018 – Crude volumes on Magellan’s Bridg; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 02/05/2018 – MMP CONSIDERING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINAL; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c

Ferrellgas Partners L.P. (NYSE:FGP) had an increase of 4.99% in short interest. FGP’s SI was 1.62M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 4.99% from 1.54 million shares previously. With 327,600 avg volume, 5 days are for Ferrellgas Partners L.P. (NYSE:FGP)’s short sellers to cover FGP’s short positions. The SI to Ferrellgas Partners L.P.’s float is 2.33%. The stock decreased 2.94% or $0.0271 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8945. About 250,666 shares traded or 53.63% up from the average. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) has declined 65.18% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.61% the S&P500. Some Historical FGP News: 14/05/2018 – FERRELLGAS PARTNERS LP- AMENDMENT EXTENDS FACILITY’S MATURITY DATE BY 3 YEARS, INCREASES MAXIMUM BORROWING CAPACITY FROM $225 MLN TO $250 MLN; 14/05/2018 – FERRELLGAS PARTNERS LP-ON MAY 14, FERRELLGAS, L.P., PARTNERSHIP OF CO EXECUTED A SEVENTH AMENDMENT TO ITS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE SECURITIZATION FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – FERRELLGAS PARTNERS LP QTRLY TOTAL REV $755.2 MLN VS $579.3 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ferrellgas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FGP); 07/05/2018 – FERRELLGAS – FIVE-YEAR FACILITY REPLACES CURRENT $575 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 19/03/2018 – Ferrellgas: Effect of Recent FERC Revised Policy Statement Limited to MLPs That Own Interstate Pipelines; 08/03/2018 – FERRELLGAS PARTNERS 2Q ADJ EBITDA $120.6M, EST. $135.3M; 08/03/2018 Ferrellgas 2Q Rev $755.2M; 24/05/2018 – Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Declares Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Cash Distribution; 19/03/2018 – FERRELLGAS EXPECTS LITTLE TO NO IMPACT FROM FERC POLICY

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $86.90 million. It operates in two divisions: Propane Operations and Related Equipment Sales, and Midstream Operations. It currently has negative earnings. The firm transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customersÂ’ premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. shares while 12 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 2.36 million shares or 41.56% less from 4.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Corp has 29,413 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 27,419 shares. Aegon Usa Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 102,340 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De accumulated 86,485 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup holds 300,611 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tortoise Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 3,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 46,020 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation has invested 0% in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP). Barclays Public holds 0% or 34 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Co reported 46,881 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsrs stated it has 0% in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP). Jpmorgan Chase Com holds 0% or 712 shares. 1 were reported by Fmr Ltd Co.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) stake by 2.78M shares to 11.24 million valued at $407.65M in 2019Q1. It also upped Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) stake by 1.38M shares and now owns 2.64M shares. Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) was raised too.

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 0.95% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.05 per share. MMP’s profit will be $242.11 million for 15.41 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

