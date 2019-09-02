Harvest Fund Advisors Has Raised Holding in Targa Res (TRGP); Prudential Finl (PRU) Holder St Johns Investment Management Company Has Boosted Its Holding by $303,576 as Stock Value Declined

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 6294.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc bought 3,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 3,389 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311,000, up from 53 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $80.09. About 1.64 million shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Prudential Financial $1b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 17/04/2018 – Ken Poliziani named PGlM’s chief marketing officer, to lead global brand growth; 30/04/2018 – Two Mississippi youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Oregon youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 10/04/2018 – PGIM INVESTMENTS SAYS ENTERED EXCHANGE-TRADED FUND SPACE WITH LAUNCH OF PGIM ULTRA SHORT BOND ETF; 30/04/2018 – Two Louisiana youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 27/03/2018 – Prudential develops innovative process with PIC to help small pensions de-risk; 30/04/2018 – Two Montana youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Idaho youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 15/03/2018 – Prudential Financial Returns as Presenting Partner of Hispanicize 2018

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 0.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 17,879 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The hedge fund held 12.88 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535.35M, up from 12.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $36.12. About 3.81 million shares traded or 67.69% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP SAYS ANNOUNCED PRICING OF $1.0 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 26/03/2018 – Targa Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 7 Days; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR…; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Adds Arris, Exits Targa Resources, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N – TARGA’S TOTAL GROWTH CAPITAL SPENDING ON GRAND PRIX IN 2018 IS NOW ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.65 BLN; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Declares Dividend of 91c; 08/05/2018 – Targa Resources at Deutsche Bank MLP & Pipeline Day Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20B and $10.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 1.36 million shares to 137,717 shares, valued at $6.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp by 61,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.90 million shares, and cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Llc has 0% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Gideon Cap holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 11,442 shares. Camarda Financial Lc owns 55 shares. Laurion Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 2,400 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Nv invested in 0.02% or 313,866 shares. 3,686 were accumulated by Advisory Service Ntwk Limited Liability Co. Westpac reported 17,369 shares stake. Pnc Fincl Ser Grp reported 33,243 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cumberland Prns Limited holds 0.28% or 66,850 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Mkts reported 19,248 shares. Alps Advisors has 174,688 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Castleark Mngmt Ltd owns 20,880 shares. 1.58 million were accumulated by Northern. Exane Derivatives holds 12 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hilton Cap Mngmt Llc holds 0.12% or 21,638 shares in its portfolio.

