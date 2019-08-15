Harvest Fund Advisors Has Lowered Its Position in Crossamerica Partners LP (CAPL) by $13.87 Million as Shares Declined; As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Share Price Rose, Cam Group Holding A Lifted Position by $2.62 Million

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Crossamerica Partners Lp (CAPL) by 35.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 770,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The hedge fund held 1.38 million shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.25M, down from 2.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Crossamerica Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $579.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.81. About 4,520 shares traded. CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) has declined 5.72% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CAPL News: 07/05/2018 – CrossAmerica Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 07/05/2018 – CrossAmerica Partners LP Takes Strategic Step to Reduce Further Dilution; 07/05/2018 – CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $554.6 MLN VS $469.3 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ CrossAmerica Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAPL); 07/05/2018 – CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS CUTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION; 07/05/2018 – REG-CrossAmerica Partners LP: Announces Reduction in Quarterly Distribution; 20/03/2018 Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., Affiliates Report Stake In CrossAmerica Partners; 07/05/2018 – CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP: REPORTS REDUCTION IN QTRLY DISTRIBUTI; 07/05/2018 – CrossAmerica Partners LP Cuts Quarter Dividend to 52.5c; 07/05/2018 – CAPL CUTS QTRLY DISTRIB. TO 52.50C/SHR FROM 62.75C, EST. 62.75C

Cam Group Holding A increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 21.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A bought 20,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 112,905 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72M, up from 92,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $123.51. About 370,145 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 EPS $8.50-EPS $9; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $45B-$46B; 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Cites HCA’s Continued Track Record of Stable Operating Performance and Strong Cash Flow

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HCA Holdings EPS misses by $0.26, revenue in-line – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why HCA Healthcare Slipped Today – The Motley Fool” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “AllianceBernstein, others back citywide program to grow Nashville’s talent pool – bizjournals.com” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Cam Group Holding A, which manages about $7.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novocure Ltd by 33,035 shares to 108,059 shares, valued at $5.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 4,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,325 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Consulta, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 250,000 shares. Moreover, Provise Management Gp Llc has 0.03% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Prudential Fincl reported 0.19% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 0.11% or 67,946 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd has invested 0.52% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation owns 429 shares. Moreover, Fmr Ltd has 0.15% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 9.59M shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Mngmt Ltd holds 186,053 shares. Granite Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,748 shares. Biltmore Wealth Ltd Liability Com has 0.21% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 2,977 shares. Archon Prtn Ltd holds 1.98% or 72,000 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys, Louisiana-based fund reported 14,100 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 0.09% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 46,900 shares. 10 owns 4,422 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 22,400 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $31,024 activity.