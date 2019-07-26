Harvest Fund Advisors Has Lifted Its Stake in Targa Res (TRGP) by $733,039; Notis-Mcconarty Edward Has Raised Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $550,329

Notis-Mcconarty Edward increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 55.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward bought 309 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 865 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $33.87 during the last trading session, reaching $1939.95. About 3.69M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Moving Infrastructure to AWS; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON: IN-CAR DELIVERY AT NO EXTRA COST FOR PRIME MEMBERS; 30/05/2018 – The Future of Amazon’s Board (Video); 19/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos tweeted a picture with the well-known Boston Dynamics robot pretending it was his dog; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Partners With Amazon to Bring Alexa to Trading Floors (Video); 07/05/2018 – According to one analyst, Amazon could get big enough to take 10% of all retail sales by 2020; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY NET PRODUCT SALES $31,605 MLN VS $23,734 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/04/2018 – Israel’s Partner in collaboration deal with Amazon Prime Video; 03/04/2018 – NO WHITE HOUSE POLICY ACTIONS ABOUT AMAZON.COM INC ARE ON TABLE AT THIS TIME, BUT THAT COULD CHANGE; 04/04/2018 – Gasparino: Trump’s attacks on Amazon are recipe for disaster

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 0.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 17,879 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 12.88M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535.35 million, up from 12.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $39.91. About 560,729 shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR…; 23/05/2018 – SNMP, TARGA MERGE 50% STAKES IN LINE/SITE FOR CARNERO JV; 16/03/2018 – Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q REV. $2.46B, EST. $2.45B; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management LP Exits Position in Targa Re; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Adds Arris, Exits Targa Resources, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $306.6M, EST. $311.2M; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Distributable Cash Flow $216.4M

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Notis-Mcconarty Edward, which manages about $207.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,335 shares to 38,339 shares, valued at $9.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.