Harvest Fund Advisors Has Lifted Its Nustar Energy LP (NS) Stake; MACROMILL ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (MCCLF) Shorts Down By 59.14%

MACROMILL INC ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:MCCLF) had a decrease of 59.14% in short interest. MCCLF’s SI was 22,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 59.14% from 55,800 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 228 days are for MACROMILL INC ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:MCCLF)’s short sellers to cover MCCLF’s short positions. It closed at $8.3 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased Nustar Energy Lp (NS) stake by 1.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc acquired 223,404 shares as Nustar Energy Lp (NS)'s stock rose 5.80%. The Harvest Fund Advisors Llc holds 11.96 million shares with $324.69 million value, up from 11.74 million last quarter. Nustar Energy Lp now has $2.94B valuation. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $26.89. About 180,561 shares traded. NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) has risen 16.65% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.65% the S&P500.

Macromill, Inc. provides marketing research services worldwide. The company has market cap of $337.82 million. The firm offers online marketing research, mobile marketing research, global marketing research, consumer buying patterns research and consumer buying data, qualitative and quantitative marketing research, and marketing consulting services. It has a 8.16 P/E ratio. It is also involved in the Internet marketing research planning/design and creation of analytical reports; and ASP business based on the proprietary automatic Internet research system.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) stake by 5.12M shares to 110.55 million valued at $1.56 billion in 2019Q2. It also reduced Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) stake by 1.89 million shares and now owns 20.91M shares. Bp Midstream Partners Lp was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold NS shares while 31 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 65.63 million shares or 0.13% more from 65.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westpac has invested 0% in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Citigroup Inc holds 128,968 shares. 145,200 were reported by Third Security Ltd Llc. The Kansas-based Tortoise Capital Advsrs Limited Com has invested 1.03% in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). 288,173 were reported by Perella Weinberg Partners Lp. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0% or 113,227 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 175,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Huntington Bancorporation owns 0% invested in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) for 204 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Inc Oh holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) for 19,704 shares. Cwm Limited Company holds 0% or 136 shares. 45,126 were reported by Virtu Ltd Llc. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Cincinnati Ins Co accumulated 44,870 shares. First Lp owns 0.01% invested in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) for 200,900 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company accumulated 34,707 shares.

