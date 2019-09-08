Harvest Fund Advisors Has Increased Its Targa Res (TRGP) Position by $733,039; Shares Declined; As Synopsys (SNPS) Shares Rose, Franklin Resources Increased by $59.93 Million Its Stake

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 62.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 521,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 1.35M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.94M, up from 833,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $145.51. About 776,827 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Announces Industry’s Most Comprehensive Automotive ISO 26262 Certification for Design Platform; 05/04/2018 – Synopsys Replenishes Repurchase Authorization to $500 Million; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS 2Q REV. $776.8M, EST. $775.8M; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Enables Robust Design Optimization for Next-generation High-performance Computing, Mobile and Automotive Products with; 14/03/2018 – Synopsys and Industry Technologists to Address the Path to 2-nm SoC Design; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS BUYS SILICON & BEYOND PRIVATE LIMITED TO EXPAND HIGH-S; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Adj EPS $1.08; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys’ Latest ARC MetaWare EV Development Toolkit Release Speeds Application Software Development for Embedded Vision Systems; 13/03/2018 – Synopsys Releases Enhanced Photonic Integrated Circuit Design Automation; 08/03/2018 – Synopsys Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 0.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 17,879 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The hedge fund held 12.88M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535.35M, up from 12.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $37.5. About 3.25M shares traded or 43.35% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Targa Resources $750M Sr Unscd Nts ‘BB-‘; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,455.6 MLN VS $2,112.6 MLN; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP SAYS ANNOUNCED PRICING OF $1.0 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 09/03/2018 TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $58; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 16/03/2018 – Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Adds Arris, Exits Targa Resources, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- OFFERING $750 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 23/05/2018 – SNMP, TARGA MERGE 50% STAKES IN LINE/SITE FOR CARNERO JV

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 190,064 shares to 3.83 million shares, valued at $271.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 3,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,231 shares, and cut its stake in Zscaler Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4.

