Harvest Fund Advisors Has Increased Holding in Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM); Polar Securities Cut Its Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (Call) (CM) Position by $21.84 Million

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 138.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 190,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The hedge fund held 328,161 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.66M, up from 137,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.19% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $31.05. About 969,167 shares traded or 39.43% up from the average. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $1.61; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q EBIT $205M-EBIT $215M; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: FERC Policy to Disallow Income Tax Cost Recovery by Pipelines Owned by Master Limited Partnerships; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS EXPECTS NO IMPACT FROM FERC ANNOUNCEMENT; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2019 Net $950M-Net $1.05B; 26/04/2018 – RMP May be Required to Reimburse EQM’s Expenses up to $5M or pay EQM $63.4M Termination Fee — Filin; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Into $2.5B 364-Day Syndicated Term Loan Facility; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Quarterly Distributions; 15/03/2018 – EQT CEO Resigns After One Year; 26/04/2018 – Transaction Expected to Immediately Add to Both EQM and EQGP’s Distributable Cash Flow Per Unit

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (Call) (CM) by 64.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 280,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The institutional investor held 155,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.18M, down from 435,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $81.98. About 795,029 shares traded or 82.04% up from the average. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Adj EPS C$2.95; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Net C$1.32B; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – ALL FIGURES IN C$; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q EPS C$2.89; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $2.95; 27/03/2018 CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – DOMESTIC PUBLIC OFFERING OF $1.50 BLN OF 3.45% DEBENTURES DUE APRIL 4, 2028; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Capital Markets Net C$249M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$212M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Personal, Small Business Banking Net C$584M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank Announces New Normal Course Issuer Bid

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $5.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Compa by 711,110 shares to 2.65M shares, valued at $26.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc by 551,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 851,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Legacy Acquisition Corp.

Analysts await Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, down 0.43% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.3 per share. CM’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 8.95 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold EQM shares while 54 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 74.95 million shares or 0.79% more from 74.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20 billion and $10.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hess Midstream Partners Lp by 2.37 million shares to 578,008 shares, valued at $11.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 2.22M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32.86M shares, and cut its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

