Harvest Fund Advisors Has Increased Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Stake By $2.91 Million; Appian – Class A (APPN) Shorts Raised By 33.58%

Among 2 analysts covering Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Appian Corporation has $4600 highest and $3600 lowest target. $41’s average target is -11.31% below currents $46.23 stock price. Appian Corporation had 4 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Friday, August 9 with “Hold”. On Thursday, May 23 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight”.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.00 billion. The companyÂ’s platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s principal software markets include the markets for low-code development platforms, case management software, business process management, and platform-as-a-service.

Among 2 analysts covering Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Enable Midstream Partners has $1600 highest and $14 lowest target. $15’s average target is 24.58% above currents $12.04 stock price. Enable Midstream Partners had 7 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 23 by UBS.