Harvest Fund Advisors Has Decreased Its Position in Mplx LP (MPLX) by $70.85 Million; Marketaxess Hldgs (MKTX) Holder C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Has Trimmed Stake by $507,305

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 20.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 2.21 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The hedge fund held 8.84M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $290.67 million, down from 11.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $27.91. About 2.75M shares traded or 12.16% up from the average. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTR DISTRIBUTION TO 61.75C/UNIT FROM 60.75C; 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO ISSUE AND SELL COMMON UNITS REPRESENTING LIMITED PARTNER INTERESTS IN PARTNERSHIP OF UP TO $1.74 BLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ MPLX LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPLX)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (MKTX) by 98.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd sold 2,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 29 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7,000, down from 2,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $5.37 during the last trading session, reaching $397.62. About 224,537 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 75.35% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q Net $47.9M; 29/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within TopBuild, MarketAxess, Provident Financial Services, SailPoint Technologies, Aclaris Th; 08/03/2018 MarketAxess and BlackRock Expand Global Strategic Trading Alliance Into Asia; 25/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS 1Q REV. $114.7M, EST. $114.2M; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME $3.7B :MKTX US; 09/04/2018 – EUROBONDS FROM RUSSIA’S RUSAL REMOVED FROM BOND TRADING PLATFORM MARKETAXESS AFTER FRESH U.S. SANCTIONS – MARKETAXESS SPOKESMAN; 25/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS 1Q EPS $1.27, EST. $1.23; 08/03/2018 – MARKETAXESS AND BLACKROCK EXPAND TRADING ALLIANCE INTO ASIA; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $86.6B :MKTX US; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH OTHER CREDIT VOLUME $60.2B :MKTX US

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.16 million activity. 42,600 shares valued at $1.16M were bought by Heminger Gary R. on Wednesday, August 7. Shares for $998,534 were bought by SANDMAN DAN D.

Analysts await MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MPLX’s profit will be $727.61M for 9.97 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by MPLX LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.27% EPS growth.

Analysts await MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 19.61% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.02 per share. MKTX’s profit will be $46.86 million for 81.48 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by MarketAxess Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.94% negative EPS growth.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $358,490 activity.