Harvest Fund Advisors Has Decreased Its Position in Crossamerica Partners LP (CAPL) by $13.87 Million as Share Price Declined; Orinda Asset Management Holding in New Residential Invt (NRZ) Has Cut by $481,744

Orinda Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 8.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc sold 30,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 310,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24 million, down from 340,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15.56. About 1.90 million shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 7.23% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.66% the S&P500.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Crossamerica Partners Lp (CAPL) by 35.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 770,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.38M shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.25 million, down from 2.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Crossamerica Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $563.85 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $16.37. About 45,597 shares traded. CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) has declined 17.30% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CAPL News: 07/05/2018 – REG-CrossAmerica Partners LP: Announces Reduction in Quarterly Distribution; 07/05/2018 – CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP: REPORTS REDUCTION IN QTRLY DISTRIBUTI; 07/05/2018 – CrossAmerica Partners LP Cuts Quarter Dividend to 52.5c; 07/05/2018 – CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP – QTRLY LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.06; 07/05/2018 – CrossAmerica Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 20/03/2018 Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., Affiliates Report Stake In CrossAmerica Partners; 07/05/2018 – CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS CUTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION; 24/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for PGT, National Commerce, CrossAmerica Partners LP, Destination XL Group, Al; 07/05/2018 – CrossAmerica Partners LP Takes Strategic Step to Reduce Further Dilution; 07/05/2018 – CrossAmerica Partners LP Announces Reduction in Qtrly Distribution

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold NRZ shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chesley Taft & Assoc Limited Liability Corporation reported 36,975 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 10.15M shares or 1.38% of all its holdings. Jefferies Gp Inc Lc stated it has 0.01% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Delta Asset Tn owns 500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability reported 381,095 shares. Caxton Assoc LP stated it has 16,891 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 57,996 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd stated it has 7,594 shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 23,122 shares. 17,365 were reported by Retail Bank Of Hawaii. Rafferty Asset Ltd holds 80,966 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Prudential Fincl reported 355,343 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Putnam Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 655,066 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Company reported 0.02% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Pitcairn holds 0.09% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 49,818 shares.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.26 million activity. Saltzman David bought $236,139 worth of stock. Another trade for 60,000 shares valued at $990,000 was made by Nierenberg Michael on Friday, February 22.

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18M and $43.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 10,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cohen & Steers Quality Rlty (RQI) by 39,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Pfd Income Opprtny Fd (JPC).

More notable recent New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Recent Analysis Shows Kinross Gold, Zoetis, Avaya, New Residential Investment, Xcel Energy, and ICF International Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” published on April 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 06/25/2019: UNIT,PK,NRZ – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/25/2019: MET,UNIT,PK,NRZ – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New Residential Investment Corp. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Analysts await New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NRZ’s profit will be $224.36M for 7.20 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by New Residential Investment Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.89% EPS growth.

More notable recent CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Why CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL) Stock Might be a Great Pick – Zacks.com” on March 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CrossAmerica Partners to Announce First Quarter 2019 Earnings Results on May 6 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CrossAmerica Partners LP: When Distributions Are A Disadvantage – Seeking Alpha” on October 17, 2018. More interesting news about CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “19 ‘Safer’ Dividends From My Readers 36 Most Mentioned June Dividend Stocks – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Midstream Leads At Midpoint – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 30, 2019.