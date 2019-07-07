Harvest Fund Advisors Has Cut Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Stake; Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Cut Kt Sponsored (KT) Position By $500,292

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc decreased Kt Corp Sponsored (KT) stake by 16.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc sold 41,691 shares as Kt Corp Sponsored (KT)’s stock declined 10.60%. The Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc holds 204,599 shares with $2.55M value, down from 246,290 last quarter. Kt Corp Sponsored now has $5.99B valuation. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $12.42. About 609,047 shares traded. KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) has declined 9.18% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KT News: 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q OPER PROFIT 397.1B WON, EST. 380.72B WON; 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL ALUMINUM PRODUCTION WAS 176.8 KT/DAY IN MONTH: IAI; 22/03/2018 – SEOUL — South Korean telecom company KT will launch a 5G wireless service for business clients early next year, potentially giving the country a head start on the development of “internet of things” systems built on the superfast data communications technology; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – QTRLY ALUMINIUM PRODUCTION 846 KT VS 889 KT A YEAR AGO; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Op Pft KRW397.10B Vs KRW417.00B; 24/05/2018 – KT to Build Digital Healthcare System on Trans-Siberian Trains; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD- QTRLY MINED COPPER PRODUCTION 139.3 KT VS 84.2 KT A YEAR AGO; 22/05/2018 – KT Corp. Launches Task Force for Inter-Korean Cooperation; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Net KRW224.10B Vs KRW224.30B; 22/03/2018 South Korea’s KT to launch 5G service for businesses next March

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) stake by 47.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 3.56M shares as Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP)’s stock rose 4.31%. The Harvest Fund Advisors Llc holds 4.00M shares with $242.38M value, down from 7.56 million last quarter. Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp now has $14.83B valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $64.84. About 317,997 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 02/05/2018 – MMP CONSIDERING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINAL; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference

More notable recent KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “South Korea’s KT Opens World’s First 5G Village at DMZ – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “S. Korea’s KT and KT SAT Showcases 5G and Satellite to the World – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into KT Corporation (KT) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Aqua America Inc (WTR) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Logitech International SA (LOGI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold KT shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 140.85 million shares or 6.02% more from 132.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gp has invested 0% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Barclays Pcl invested in 65,554 shares or 0% of the stock. Verition Fund Mngmt Lc stated it has 28,856 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0% of its portfolio in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) for 473,496 shares. Segantii Capital Mgmt Limited holds 0.96% or 645,261 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Inc holds 0.01% or 8,067 shares in its portfolio. 29,150 were accumulated by Comerica Commercial Bank. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 2.68M shares stake. Nine Masts Limited has invested 3.88% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 116,127 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Boston Llc reported 0.01% stake. Millennium Mngmt Ltd stated it has 381,209 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 3.88M shares. Numerixs Tech, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 3,800 shares. 45,426 are owned by Ativo Management Ltd Llc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased Ishares Tr 20 (TLT) stake by 34,083 shares to 238,579 valued at $30.17M in 2019Q1. It also upped Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 15,793 shares and now owns 391,030 shares. Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Notis owns 0.47% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 16,175 shares. Acg Wealth, Georgia-based fund reported 8,064 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Evanson Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Aviance Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 15,619 shares. Beacon Fincl Group invested in 28,432 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Citigroup accumulated 0.01% or 173,094 shares. Amer Group holds 14,000 shares. Davis R M reported 0.02% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Mcdaniel Terry And Company reported 0.07% stake. Brown Advisory stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 66,272 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman &, a New York-based fund reported 5,053 shares. 72,520 are held by Private Advisor Group Inc Inc Ltd Liability Corp. Wells Fargo Commerce Mn holds 1.06M shares.

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 0.95% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.05 per share. MMP’s profit will be $242.37 million for 15.29 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Magellan Midstream (NYSE:MMP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Magellan Midstream had 9 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, January 28 by Jefferies. Ladenburg maintained Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by UBS. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by J.P. Morgan.