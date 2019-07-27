Harvest Fund Advisors Has Cut Its Westlake Chem Partners LP (WLKP) Position by $14.81 Million; Cortland Advisers Position in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Has Decreased by $22.51 Million as Share Value Rose

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Westlake Chem Partners Lp (WLKP) by 52.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 673,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 618,476 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.05 million, down from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Westlake Chem Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $829.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $23.56. About 34,769 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) has declined 1.51% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical WLKP News: 03/05/2018 – Westlake Chemical Ptrs 1Q Net $12.3M; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP WLKP.N – QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION COVERAGE RATIO OF 1.13X; 30/04/2018 – Westlake Chemical Ptrs Raises Distribution to 39.75c; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Westlake Auto Rcvbls Trust 2018-2 Nts Rtgs; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL NET SALES $284.3 MLN VS $277.4 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Westlake Chemical Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLKP); 06/03/2018 Westlake Launches New Prime Program with 2.99% APRs; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Westlake Auto Rcvbls Trust 2018-2 Nts Prelim Rtgs; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Financial Services Lists Vehicles on Ally’s SmartAuction; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS- REPORTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARTNERSHIP OF $0.36 PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT, FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 1.13M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.98 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.68 million, down from 7.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $20.85. About 16.57M shares traded or 26.60% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA SAYS ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO FEDERAL FINANCE MINISTER’S PRESS CONFERENCE EARLIER TODAY; 16/05/2018 – Canada: Ready to Compensate Kinder Morgan for Trans Mountain Losses Tied to ‘Politically-Motivated’ Delays; 09/04/2018 – CFIB – CALLING ON FEDERAL GOVT TO TAKE “IMMEDIATE ACTION” TO CREATE CERTAINTY THAT WILL ALLOW TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION PROJECT TO GO FORWARD; 16/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH OTTAWA TO PROVIDE LEGAL CERTAINTY TO INVESTORS, CONFIDENT SOLUTIONS CAN BE FOUND; 19/04/2018 – Canada’s Caisse pension fund reveals stake in Kinder Morgan; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: IF KINDER MORGAN PULLS OUT, INDEMNIFICATION AGAINST FINANCIAL LOSS WOULD BE IN PLACE FOR ANOTHER PARTY WISHING TO TAKE OVER PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada To Work With Bd to Seek Third-Party Buyer for Trans Mountain Pipeline System and TMEP Through July 22; 16/05/2018 – Canada Ready to Compensate Kinder Morgan for Pipeline Losses; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kinder Morgan Inc Class P, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMI)

More notable recent Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Westlake Chemical Partners – Not Your Usual MLP With A 6% Yield – Seeking Alpha” on October 16, 2015, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Westlake Chemical Partners LP Announces First Quarter 2018 Results – Business Wire” published on May 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Westlake Chemical Partners: Finally A General Partner Not Taking Advantage Of Unitholders? – Seeking Alpha” on October 18, 2018. More interesting news about Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Westlake Chemical Partners: Breakout Coming? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cass Information Systems (CASS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $30.00 million activity.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20B and $10.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 19.96M shares to 22.80 million shares, valued at $456.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Archrock Inc by 64,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WLKP shares while 86 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 44.67 million shares or 0.65% less from 44.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 13,700 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP). Vanguard owns 0.01% invested in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) for 4.62 million shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.02% invested in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) for 4,974 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) for 2.78 million shares. Lsv Asset holds 0.01% or 105,845 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Company Can stated it has 0% in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP). Kennedy Capital Mngmt reported 0.12% in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP). Robotti Robert stated it has 295,607 shares or 7.08% of all its holdings. Focused Wealth Management holds 0.04% or 1,750 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The stated it has 3,260 shares. Nomura Hldg has invested 0.02% in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP). Regions Fincl Corporation invested in 16 shares. Shapiro Capital Mngmt Limited Com invested in 57,679 shares or 0% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Trust has invested 0.01% in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP).

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Houston crude prices slide as new pipelines add supplies – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This Energy Stock Is on Track for Explosive Growth – The Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “These 3 Value Stocks Are Absurdly Cheap Right Now – Motley Fool” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Kinder Morgan Stock Is Up More Than 35% So Far in 2019 – Motley Fool” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.