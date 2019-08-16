Harvest Fund Advisors Has Cut Its Holding in Genesis Energy LP (GEL) as Stock Rose; American Economic Planning Group Stake In Apple (AAPL) Was Upped

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Genesis Energy LP (GEL) by 24.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 1.52M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.15% . The hedge fund held 4.72 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.92M, down from 6.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genesis Energy LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.57B market cap company. The stock increased 3.67% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $20.88. About 157,448 shares traded. Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has declined 0.17% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GEL News: 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4230 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 13/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Study to Characterize Diclofenac’s Plasma and Knee Exposure After Application of Diclofenac Gel to the Knee; 29/03/2018 – BGEO GROUP PLC BGEO.L – JSC BANK OF GEORGIA RAISES GEL 75 MLN LOCAL CURRENCY FUNDING FROM BSTDB; 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDER GENESIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT BUYS 5.6 PCT STAKES IN SOK MARKETLER SOKM.IS – KAP; 28/03/2018 – Electrifying Escapism: Genesis Reveals Essentia Concept at New York International Auto Show; 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Clinical Study to Evaluate the Potential Role of ACTH Gel in Patients With Scleritis (ATLAS); 18/04/2018 – ORIGIN SUCCESSFULLY ACHIEVES PHASE llB GENESIS TRIAL OBJECTIVES AHEAD OF SCHEDULE AND ANNOUNCES EARLY TERMINATION OF STUDY; 23/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Effectiveness of Locally Delivered Morus Alba Gel on Moderate Periodontitis; 21/04/2018 – DJ Genesis Energy LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEL); 03/04/2018 – Genesis Announces March Sales

American Economic Planning Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Economic Planning Group Inc bought 2,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 9,737 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 7,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $931.90B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $4.47 during the last trading session, reaching $206.21. About 20.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple set to update iPad lineup at Chicago education event; 07/05/2018 – Apple is worth $945 billion – more than ever; 23/04/2018 – An opening price below $169 would still mark a year-to-date decline for Apple, though; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s Previous Entry-Level iPad Cost $329; 29/05/2018 – APPLE USING OLDED FOR MODELS NEXT YR HIGHLY UNLIKELY: JPMORGAN; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 01/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Apple announces $100B buyback program, hikes dividend by 16%; 27/04/2018 – They believe Amazon will have a bigger impact than Apple or Google in the medical sector and are worried about hiring talent; 25/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS WILL TALK ABOUT TRADE WITH APPLE INC AAPL.O CEO COOK AT WHITE HOUSE TODAY -TWEET; 16/04/2018 – MacWorld: Apple Watch Series 4 and watchOS 5 rumors: Are third-party watch faces on the way?

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20 billion and $10.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 2.78 million shares to 11.24 million shares, valued at $407.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 764,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Nustar Energy Lp (NYSE:NS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold GEL shares while 36 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.13% more from 87.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chickasaw Mngmt Lc accumulated 10.67 million shares or 6% of the stock. Alps Advsrs has invested 1.71% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Monetary Mngmt Group Inc Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Moreover, Envestnet Asset has 0% invested in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) for 8,945 shares. Novare Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 61,000 shares. Germany-based Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has invested 0% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Stephens Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 20,096 shares. Strategy Asset Managers owns 365 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc reported 0% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Salient Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 3.23% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Arrow Invest Advsr Llc stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc invested in 48,479 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $243,670 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Jesulaitis Kristen O, worth $99,850 on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2.82% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Decatur holds 6.35% or 172,847 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt, Colorado-based fund reported 425,768 shares. Boltwood accumulated 16,676 shares. Salzhauer Michael has 1,522 shares. Cadence Financial Bank Na invested in 1.1% or 14,804 shares. Anchor Advisors Lc owns 126,427 shares. Staley Cap Advisers Inc has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability reported 542,985 shares. Annex Advisory Serv Ltd Co holds 0.93% or 32,539 shares in its portfolio. Trb Advisors L P, New York-based fund reported 306,000 shares. Northeast Fin Consultants reported 1.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dnb Asset Management As accumulated 0% or 1.54 million shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd reported 2.44% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hugh Johnson Advsr owns 37,367 shares for 2.19% of their portfolio.

American Economic Planning Group Inc, which manages about $779.21M and $320.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 260,989 shares to 6,704 shares, valued at $210,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 56,932 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,548 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).