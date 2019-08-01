Harvest Fund Advisors Has Boosted Stake in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) by $399.11 Million as Share Value Rose; Groupon (GRPN) Stock Value Declined While Indaba Capital Management LP Has Trimmed by $11.83 Million Its Position

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 700.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 19.96 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 22.80 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $456.30M, up from 2.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20.77. About 15.67M shares traded or 18.99% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – Canada to buy Kinder Morgan oil pipeline in bid to save project; 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S: KMI SALE OF TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 22/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA FILES CONSTITUTIONAL CHALLENGE OF ALBERTA LEGISLATION; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Kinder Morgan – 04/17/2018 08:19 AM; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS RETURN TO SERVICE FOR LINE 2000 IS TENTATIVELY SET FOR GAS DAY JUNE 5; 16/05/2018 – Canada: Ready to Compensate Another Operator if Kinder Morgan Withdraws From Project; 16/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH OTTAWA TO PROVIDE LEGAL CERTAINTY TO INVESTORS, CONFIDENT SOLUTIONS CAN BE FOUND; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED REPORTS VOTING RESULTS FROM 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q EPS 22c; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Raises Dividend to 20c

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 52.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 3.94 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 3.52M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.50 million, down from 7.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.11. About 10.27 million shares traded or 136.22% up from the average. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 01/05/2018 – GROUPON BUYS VOUCHERCLOUD PARENT CO. FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE $65M; 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon; 17/05/2018 – Uber Had Hired Jeff Holden From Groupon in 2014; 02/05/2018 – Groupon Acquires Cloud Savings Company, Ltd. – CWEB.Com; 09/05/2018 – Groupon Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $260M-$270M; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON INC – 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE RAISED TO $280 MLN TO $290 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Groupon Continues Local Marketplace Expansion with Universal Orlando Resort Theme Parks Ticketing Partnership; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $280M TO $290M, EST. $264.2M; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON: VOUCHERCLOUD CAN ACCELERATE INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q REV. $626.5M, EST. $603.9M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Adams Asset Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.37% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 139,772 shares. Enterprise Finance Svcs Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Cetera Advisor Ltd Company owns 105,054 shares. Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd Company (Wy) owns 1,000 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Essex Invest Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 1,574 shares. Alps Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia holds 13.90 million shares. Oppenheimer Co reported 337,974 shares stake. Utah Retirement Systems reported 0.15% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 211,403 are owned by Hartford Mngmt. Rampart Inv Mngmt Commerce Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 17,164 shares. Ballentine Partners Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Charles Schwab Inv Advisory has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Oakworth has 0.03% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 268,620 are held by Edgemoor Investment Advsrs.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20 billion and $10.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Andeavor Logistics Lp by 465,788 shares to 10.93M shares, valued at $385.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 6.52M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115.66 million shares, and cut its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 374 were reported by Meeder Asset Inc. Gamco Inc Et Al stated it has 320,220 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tudor Investment Et Al stated it has 190,277 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Co holds 0% or 1.53M shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 356 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 375,971 shares. Geode Capital Management accumulated 0% or 5.20 million shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Spark Investment Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 380,900 shares. California-based Leisure has invested 0.28% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corp has 1.73M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 400 shares. Sei Invs accumulated 196,597 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Investment Mgmt Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 180,456 shares. Axa has 2.78M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

