Harvest Fund Advisors Has Boosted Its Mplx LP (MPLX) Holding by $61.60 Million; Heico New (HEI.A) Holder East Coast Asset Management Has Trimmed Position

East Coast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI.A) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc sold 6,849 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 195,849 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.25 million, down from 202,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $99.91. About 654,335 shares traded or 53.85% up from the average. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) has risen 66.76% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.76% the S&P500.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 21.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 1.92 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The hedge fund held 10.76M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $346.45M, up from 8.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $30.26. About 2.30M shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations; 16/03/2018 – MPLX: FERC Revisions to Have De Minimis Effect on Earnings, Cash Flow; 30/04/2018 – MPLX 1Q ADJ EBITDA $762M, EST. $723.6M; 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO ISSUE AND SELL COMMON UNITS REPRESENTING LIMITED PARTNER INTERESTS IN PARTNERSHIP OF UP TO $1.74 BLN; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10%; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Net $421M; 16/03/2018 – MPLX SEES FERC RULING HAVING DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS; 08/03/2018 MPLX LP 2017 K-1 tax packages now available on company website; 16/03/2018 – MPLX Responds to FERC Announcement

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold MPLX shares while 83 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 228.15 million shares or 0.26% more from 227.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Franklin Resource Inc has 0% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Texas Yale Capital reported 174,551 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Moreover, Global Endowment Lp has 0.03% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 9,130 shares. Invesco Limited has 0.08% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Ftb Advisors Incorporated holds 2,070 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 25,652 shares. Fairfield Bush And stated it has 0.22% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). 10,000 were reported by Somerset Group. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.02% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 0% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Comerica National Bank holds 6,373 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Griffin Asset Inc has 1,000 shares. Blackrock owns 2.27 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg Inc invested in 0% or 125,240 shares. Monetary Grp Incorporated owns 11,800 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.16 million activity. The insider Peiffer Garry L. bought 18,000 shares worth $488,646. Heminger Gary R. had bought 42,600 shares worth $1.16 million on Wednesday, August 7.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20B and $10.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Midstream Partners Lp by 1.38 million shares to 47,581 shares, valued at $737,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 2.22M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32.86M shares, and cut its stake in Archrock Inc.