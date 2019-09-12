Harvest Fund Advisors Has Boosted Its Cheniere Energy (LNG) Position by $37.51 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Lowes Cos (LOW) Valuation Declined, Holder Fifth Third Bancorp Cut Its Holding by $567,700

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp sold 5,677 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 444,733 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.88 million, down from 450,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $113.49. About 4.02 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC -; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MORE LIKELY NEXT MOVE IN THE CASH RATE WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: LOWER CURRENCY WOULD HELP INFLATION, UNEMPLOYMENT; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s, Target, and Tiffany are making headlines this morning; 10/04/2018 – SpillFix 2-in-1 All Purpose Absorbent and Sweeping Compound Now at Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S – COMPARABLE SALES IN MAY ARE DOUBLE-DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N FY SHR VIEW $5.47, REV VIEW $71.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 9.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 551,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 6.43M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $439.99M, up from 5.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $63.71. About 1.12 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Engages Joint Lead Arrangers to Arrange Debt Financing for the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 06/03/2018 – Cheniere Goes All In on China Gas Race Aiming to Double in Size; 22/05/2018 – LNG: BREAKING: It’s a positive FID for $LNG’s Corpus Christi LNG train 3. – ! $LNG; 17/05/2018 – CQH GETS MERGER PROPOSAL FROM CHENIERE ENERGY, INC; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – CONTINUE TO SEE “SIGNIFICANT” TAILWINDS IN GLOBAL LNG MARKET; 08/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC Receives Merger Proposal from Cheniere Energy, Inc; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 28 (Table); 06/03/2018 – Exclusive – Cheniere preps debt for next LNG train; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Net $357M

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20 billion and $10.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 290,398 shares to 12.59M shares, valued at $494.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 5.12M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110.55M shares, and cut its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp.

More news for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. Businesswire.com‘s article titled: “Cheniere Announces Substantial Completion of Train 2 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project – Business Wire” and published on September 03, 2019 is yet another important article.

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $16.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 20,696 shares to 125,434 shares, valued at $4.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5,198 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,315 shares, and has risen its stake in Conmed Corp (NASDAQ:CNMD).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. On Wednesday, June 19 Frieson Donald bought $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 2,030 shares. WARDELL LISA W bought 250 shares worth $23,725.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.03B for 20.86 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.