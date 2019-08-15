Harvest Fund Advisors Has Boosted Enbridge (ENB) Holding By $100.04 Million; Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has Decreased Pfizer (PFE) Holding By $53.91 Million

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased Enbridge Inc (ENB) stake by 32.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc acquired 2.78 million shares as Enbridge Inc (ENB)’s stock declined 9.34%. The Harvest Fund Advisors Llc holds 11.24M shares with $407.65 million value, up from 8.46 million last quarter. Enbridge Inc now has $67.46B valuation. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $33.08. About 1.63M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 17/05/2018 – Fitch: Enbridge Inc. Family Ratings Unaffected By Buy-In Proposals; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – UPON CLOSING OF DEAL, FUND WILL UTILIZE PROCEEDS TO REDEEM TRUST UNITS AND PAY BACK DEBT; 09/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Enbridge Min. C$500m Fxd-to-Float 60NC10 6.625%; 16/03/2018 – Enbridge Inc. Does Not Expect a Material Consolidated Fincl Impact as a Result of FERC Revised Policy Statements; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – CO, CPPIB ENTERED INTO DEAL WHEREBY PARTIES WILL FORM A 50-50 JV FOR PURSUIT OF FUTURE EUROPEAN OFFSHORE WIND PROJECTS; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces US$1.120 Billion Sale of U.S. Midstream Businesses; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT IN TALKS TO BUY TRANS MOUNTAIN OR OPERATE PIPELINE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – UNDER TERMS , CPPIB WILL FUND ITS 49 PERCENT PRO-RATA SHARE OF REMAINING CONSTRUCTION CAPITAL REQUIRED TO COMPLETE HOHE SEE PROJECTS; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE INC. OFFER AND ESTABLISHES A SPECIAL COMMITTEE; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Board Establishes Special Panel of Independent Directors to Review Proposal

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 73.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 1.28M shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 463,627 shares with $19.69M value, down from 1.75M last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $190.19 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.38. About 19.00 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – Pfizer in a Quandary Over Consumer-Health Business (Video); 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 11/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Eliquis Associated With Lower Rates of Stroke, Major Bleeding Than Patients Receiving Rivaroxaban or Dabigatran; 09/05/2018 – FDA says manufacturing delays are constraining EpiPen supply; 08/05/2018 – XTALPI IN PACT WITH PFIZER FOR AI-POWERED MOLECULAR MODELING; 29/03/2018 – Whoa, $ALNY -7% And from the PM bureau, @BrittanyMeiling has this: Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival; 19/04/2018 – Asembia Expands Collaboration with Pfizer Oncology; 07/03/2018 – CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS – ON MARCH 6, CO RECEIVED NOTIFICATION OF PFIZER’S INTENT TO TERMINATE THEIR 2013 RESEARCH COLLABORATION, OPTION, LICENSE AGREEMENT; 10/04/2018 – I think that reviewing architectural drawings has to be universally popular — I love it. $PFE’s new digs; 19/03/2018 – ASTELLAS: FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SNDA FOR XTANDI

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tctc Lc invested 2.52% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Aspen Investment Mgmt has 0.83% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Windward Mngmt Ca has invested 3.12% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ww Asset Mngmt stated it has 375,085 shares. 17.28 million were accumulated by National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Company invested 1.52% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Stevens First Principles Investment Advsrs has 0.88% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bancshares Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.4% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 758 shares stake. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt accumulated 35.08M shares. Reilly Finance Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 278,442 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg Corporation holds 1.19% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 975,975 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability owns 207,871 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings Sa has invested 0.42% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Loews Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pfizer has $53 highest and $45 lowest target. $48.67’s average target is 41.56% above currents $34.38 stock price. Pfizer had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, April 1. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was initiated by UBS. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $53 target in Tuesday, February 19 report.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) stake by 4,200 shares to 11,281 valued at $3.00M in 2019Q1. It also upped Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) stake by 10,216 shares and now owns 26,723 shares. Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK) was raised too.