Harvest Fund Advisors Decreased Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Position By $37.84 Million; L & S Advisors Has Cut Its Wal (WMT) Stake

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) stake by 8.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 1.89M shares as Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI)’s stock rose 5.26%. The Harvest Fund Advisors Llc holds 20.91M shares with $436.63M value, down from 22.80 million last quarter. Kinder Morgan Inc Del now has $47.04B valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.78. About 4.53M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 16/05/2018 – David P Ball: Breaking: B.C. threatens to sue Alberta if `unconstitutional’ bill to block oil becomes law…; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada’s quarterly profit down 5 pct on lower transported volumes; 28/05/2018 – Canada likely to buy Trans Mountain pipeline project – Bloomberg; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy execs says tariff gambit could hit shale, LNG project costs; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – CONTINUES TO LOOK AT WESTERN CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS IN LONGER TERM FOR M&A – CONF CALL; 28/05/2018 – KMI: Ottawa Plans to Purchase Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: HAVE NOT YET ASCERTAINED WHETHER BETTER TO SELL TRANS MOUNTAIN TO INVESTORS IN SHORT TERM OR LONG TERM; 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S: KINDER MORGAN’S SALE OF TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN 1Q DCF/SHR 56C, EST. 53C; 15/04/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS PREMIERS OF BRITISH COLUMBIA AND ALBERTA ARE AT AN IMPASSE OVER PIPELINE, ONLY OTTAWA CAN RESOLVE IT

L & S Advisors Inc decreased Wal (WMT) stake by 33.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. L & S Advisors Inc sold 11,987 shares as Wal (WMT)’s stock rose 8.90%. The L & S Advisors Inc holds 23,540 shares with $2.60 million value, down from 35,527 last quarter. Wal now has $334.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $117.64. About 4.12 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 29/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; purchase possible; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Office Expands, Will Add 500 New Locations in Walmart Stores Nationwide; 05/03/2018 – Walmart: Meals Will Also Be Available via Online Grocery Pickup; 10/05/2018 – Walmart gears up for global deals spree; 06/04/2018 – VC Circle: Walmart finishes due diligence to buy Flipkart stake: Report; 20/03/2018 – FedEx: Expanding After Pilot Program in 47 Walmart Locations in Six States; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Walmart urges China suppliers to cut CO2 by 50 mln T by 2030; 17/05/2018 – Walmart earnings: $1.14 per share, vs $1.12 expected; 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – Walmart unveils a new employee perk: College tuition

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 7 analysts covering Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Wal-Mart Stores has $13500 highest and $10700 lowest target. $122.57’s average target is 4.19% above currents $117.64 stock price. Wal-Mart Stores had 15 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 17. Raymond James maintained the shares of WMT in report on Friday, August 16 with “Outperform” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) on Friday, May 17 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, August 16. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, September 5. As per Wednesday, September 18, the company rating was reinitiated by Citigroup. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 1. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, May 17.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.07 billion for 27.23 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

L & S Advisors Inc increased Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) stake by 26,178 shares to 32,825 valued at $7.43 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Adobe Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 6,047 shares and now owns 9,275 shares. Honeywell (NYSE:HON) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Kinder Morgan has $2300 highest and $20 lowest target. $21.67’s average target is 4.28% above currents $20.78 stock price. Kinder Morgan had 12 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) stake by 236,192 shares to 11.48 million valued at $414.15M in 2019Q2. It also upped Buckeye Partners Lp (NYSE:BPL) stake by 2.05M shares and now owns 8.79M shares. Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) was raised too.