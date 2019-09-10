Harvest Fund Advisors Decreased Its Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Position by $213.83 Million; Stock Value Rose; Lafitte Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Holding

Lafitte Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp bought 20,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.42% . The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.34 million, up from 988,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $813.54M market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $43.75. About 37,994 shares traded. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) has risen 0.79% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCRI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Monarch Casino & Resort Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCRI); 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q EPS 36c; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at 2018 Wells Fargo Gaming, Hospitality and Leisure Conference; 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – MONARCH CASINO & RESORT INC MCRI.O – QTRLY SHR $ 0.36; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q Rev $56.3M; 23/05/2018 – Prota/MCRI Completes Enrolment of Phase 2b Multicentre Clinical Trial of Probiotic Oral Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Peanut Allergy (PPOIT-003); 05/03/2018 Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at the 30th Annual Roth Conference

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 47.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 3.56 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 4.00 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $242.38M, down from 7.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $65.72. About 706,628 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20B and $10.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Archrock Inc by 64,355 shares to 10.00 million shares, valued at $97.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 2.78 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.24M shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $336,414 activity.

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMP’s profit will be $252.89M for 15.21 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

