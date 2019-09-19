Harvest Fund Advisors Cut Its Position in Genesis Energy LP (GEL) by $73.56 Million; New Generation Advisors Trimmed Its Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Stake as Valuation Declined

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 49.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 257,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.94% . The hedge fund held 261,497 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29M, down from 519,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $304.52 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $4.225. About 1.21M shares traded or 4.78% up from the average. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 62.53% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 03/04/2018 – Maglan Capital Delivers Letter to Consolidated Communications Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Cap Delivers Letter to Consolidated Commun Bd of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches SD-WAN; 16/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL LP – URGE CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, TO AUTHORIZE & COMMENCE PROGRAM TO REPURCHASE CO BONDS ON OPEN MARKET; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL CALLS ON CNSL TO REPURCHASE BONDS TO RETIRE DEBT; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q EBITDA $135.1M; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 Kansas CC: Audit of Consolidated Communications Enterprise Services, Inc. by KUSF Administrator; 21/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Communications Holding, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNSL)

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Genesis Energy LP (GEL) by 74.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 3.50 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.15% . The hedge fund held 1.22M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.61M, down from 4.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genesis Energy LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $22.77. About 645,205 shares traded or 21.84% up from the average. Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has declined 0.17% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GEL News: 24/04/2018 – FDA: Keystone Dental Inc- Genesis Surgical Cassette Tapered Implants are intended for placement following natural tooth l; 15/03/2018 – Genesis Energy, L.P. Discusses Recent Regulatory Policy Revision; 22/05/2018 – EyeGate Says Addresses Majority of FDA’s Action Items With Submission of Investigational Device Exemption Amendment for Ocular Bandage Gel; 10/04/2018 – Coromega Debuts Coromega Max Liquid Protein and Coromega Max Pre-Workout MCT Gel; 10/04/2018 – THAI NIPPON RUBBER INDUSTRY – DEAL TO BUY RIGHTS AND ASSUME OBLIGATIONS FOR SALE AND MARKETING CONDOMS AND LUBRICANT GEL UNDER “PLAYBOY” TRADEMARK; 21/05/2018 – BANK OF GEORGIA – RETAIL BANKING REVENUE REACHED GEL 170.7MLN IN 1Q18, UP 20.9% Y-O-Y, BUT DOWN 3.0% Q-O-Q DUE TO SEASONALITY; 25/05/2018 – Genesis Essentia Concept Makes Concours Debut At Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este; 07/03/2018 – OutPlay Inc: Performance Sports Gel LactiGo™ Now Available in Europe; 09/03/2018 – Genesis Photonics Inc. Feb Rev NT$70.1M; 21/05/2018 – UroGen Gel Works in More Than Half of Study’s Cancer Patients

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20B and $10.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Andeavor Logistics Lp by 158,937 shares to 11.09M shares, valued at $402.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 236,192 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.48 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL).

Analysts await Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, up 273.33% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. GEL’s profit will be $31.87M for 21.89 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Genesis Energy, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.94% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $344,270 activity. The insider Flynn Edward T bought $100,600. Jesulaitis Kristen O also bought $99,850 worth of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) on Monday, August 12.

More notable recent Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Mallinckrodt (MNK) Says Analysis Suggests Acthar Gel May be Cost-Effective Option Compared to Other Late-Line, Adult Treatments for MS Relapse – StreetInsider.com” on September 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Genesis Energy, LP Declares Quarterly Distribution – Business Wire” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) CEO Grant Sims on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Genesis Energy warns of hurricane impact on Q3 earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 12 investors sold GEL shares while 41 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 84.94 million shares or 3.08% less from 87.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock Incorporated owns 1.49M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lpl Financial Lc, California-based fund reported 11,218 shares. Pnc Fincl Service Group Incorporated holds 0% or 21,400 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 78 shares. Hrt Financial Ltd Liability Com reported 13,162 shares. Ohio-based Fort Washington Inc Oh has invested 0.03% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Kings Point Mngmt accumulated 1,000 shares. Stifel Financial stated it has 30,210 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested 0% of its portfolio in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Citigroup stated it has 168,848 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Cbre Clarion Secs Lc accumulated 48,900 shares. Susquehanna Interest Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 13,736 shares. Mirae Asset Global Company Ltd reported 2.09M shares. Citadel Advsr Limited holds 0% or 203,098 shares.

More notable recent Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Consolidated Communications declares $0.3874 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Consolidated Communications is Expanding its Fiber Network to Businesses in the Des Moines, Iowa Metro Area – GlobeNewswire” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Consolidated Communications Builds Fiber-to-the-Premise Network and Launches TV Service in Ghent, New York – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 22, 2019.